The Lower Columbia College President’s and Dean’s lists for the 2021 summer quarter have been announced.
To be named on the President’s List, students must be enrolled in 12 or more credits and earn between a 3.8 and 4.0 grade-point average for the quarter. To be named on the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in 12 or more credits and earn between a 3.25 and 3.79 grade point average for the quarter.
President’s List
Jaedan Abel, Julie Agsten, Jisela Alba-Estrada, Christopher Anderson, Keola Barney, Jared Berglund, Kailana Bloomfeldt, Lucas Boursaw, Kristen Carson, Angela Chunn, Nicole Collins, Steph Collins, Kyler Cramer, Anthony Cross-Gould, Sarah Daggett, Quynh Dang, Makayla Davis, Veronica Eggen, Jessie Faulkner, Alina Fischer, Brittney Gaines,
Kortney Gallagher, Sarahi Garcia, Jeffrey Goin, Annika Hartley, Corlie Hartshorn, Justus Hornsby, Grace Huhta, Veronica Johnson, Brianna Johnson, Trevor Knee, Anthony Leigh, Tiana Macclain, Kathryn Martin, Brooklynn Mercier, David Olson, Stephani Price
Jayla Price, Pervie Reed, Sandra Rios Rios, Brianna Ruiz, Megan Sales, Nelly Salinas Ferreira, Sarah Schmalenberger, Kellie Smith, Kate Sprague, Whitness Sullivan, Saori Terao, Krystyn Tran Jr, Joshua Turner, Brittany Welsh and Natalie Wittrock.
Dean’s List
Delbin Abel, Aleigha Andersen, Jillian Arvelo, Patrick Cozzetto, Jamie Davis, Gracie Dolan, Katelynn Flatt, Kenneth Gerritson, Brian Gilchrist, Elle Hazlewood, Kristina Hill, Heather Livesay, Heather McBride, Presley McClung, Corenna Messinger, Tytus Old Elk,
Lindsey Perez, Phoebe Robeson, Maxwell Schantz, Shelley Schlenther, Emiley Siters, Lauren Tuttle, Lillian Wigen, Daneeshia Wonderling and Admira Zelkanovic.