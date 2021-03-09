 Skip to main content
Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt successful at consecutive tournaments
Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt successful at consecutive tournaments

Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate team recently placed at two tournaments. Bottom row, left to right, are Jagger Norris and Rebecca Pickner (coach); middle row, left to right, are Ilinca Slabu, Nyssa Miller, Molly Mahoney and Erika Hein (coach); and top row, left to right, are John Cervantes (coach), Alex Brehm (coach), Reagan Gosselin and Alayna Dalgleish (coach).

The Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team of Lower Columbia College recently was named the top community college at the Eddy Shell Invitational debate tournament hosted by Bossier Parish Community College based in Bossier City, La.

Less than a week later, the team received qualifications at the District II speech tournament for the American Forensics Association’s (AFA) National Speech Tournament (NST) being held virtually the weekend of March 12-14 featuring top collegiate programs from around the world.

Kelso resident Molly Mahoney received an award for every one of her entries in the two tournaments. Mahoney and teammate Penelope Anderson of Napavine advanced to the quarterfinal of Team IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.

As an individual competitor, Mahoney advanced to the octo- final round of junior IPDA debate. She also qualified for the AFA-NST in four categories by placing first in Impromptu Speaking, After Dinner Speaking and Communication Analysis; and third in Persuasive Speaking.

As an individual competitor, Anderson advanced to debate quarterfinals in novice IPDA.

Ilinca Slabu of Longview advanced to the quarterfinals in junior IPDA debate and as a result of her second place finish in extemporaneous speaking, she qualified for the AFA-NST. Slabu also competed in Impromptu Speaking and Informative Speaking as an individual and in Team IPDA with teammate Jagger Norris of Longview.

Longview resident Reagan Gosselin was the champion of Informative Speaking and she was runner up in After Dinner Speaking. She also competed in Persuasive Speaking and novice IPDA debate.

Also representing the Fighting Smelt at the two tournaments were Nyssa Miller of Toledo.

