Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt successful at consecutive tournaments

The Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team of Lower Columbia College recently was named the top community college at the Eddy Shell Invitational debate tournament hosted by Bossier Parish Community College based in Bossier City, La.

Less than a week later, the team received qualifications at the District II speech tournament for the American Forensics Association’s (AFA) National Speech Tournament (NST) being held virtually the weekend of March 12-14 featuring top collegiate programs from around the world.

Kelso resident Molly Mahoney received an award for every one of her entries in the two tournaments. Mahoney and teammate Penelope Anderson of Napavine advanced to the quarterfinal of Team IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.

As an individual competitor, Mahoney advanced to the octo- final round of junior IPDA debate. She also qualified for the AFA-NST in four categories by placing first in Impromptu Speaking, After Dinner Speaking and Communication Analysis; and third in Persuasive Speaking.

As an individual competitor, Anderson advanced to debate quarterfinals in novice IPDA.