Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team takes second place at Steve Hunt Classi

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team won second place in two-year college team sweepstakes out of a field of 11 community colleges at the Steve Hunt Classic Tournament hosted by Lewis and Clark and Whitman colleges the weekend of Oct. 9.
This was the first Northwest Forensics Conference (NFC) Designated Tournament of the season. The Fighting Smelt participated in the virtual tournament from the Longview campus.
Sixty-nine colleges and universities from 26 states participated in the event with schools including LCC regional rivals Boise State, Whitworth and Linfield along with less familiar national programs Penn State, UC-Berkeley and Georgie Tech, according to a press release from LCC.
Team captain Penelope Anderson of Napavine, Washington, was the novice division champion of Extemporaneous Speaking and Editorial Commentary. She also was runner-up in novice Informative Speaking. In debate, she advanced to the semifinal round of novice International Public Debate Associate (IPDA) and placed third as a novice speaker.
Kelso resident Adah Moore, who competed in her first career tournament, finished fifth in novice Persuasive Speaking with her “compelling speech on the multilevel marketing business model,” states the press release. She advanced to the double-octofinal round of novice IPDA debate.
Tyler Tremain of Kelso, who competed in debate for the first time, received wins in novice IPDA debate. He narrowly missed advancing to the elimination rounds.
Molly Mahoney, an LCC alumnus and current student at Lewis & Clark College, advanced to the double-octofinal round of senior IPDA debate.
The Fighting Smelt received coaching and judging help at the tournament from alumni Glenn John Cervantes; Samantha Cohen; Jagger Norris; Rebecca Pickner; Ilinca Slabu; and Julia Mitchell, LCC’s assistant director of forensics.
The LCC speech and debate team competed Oct. 20 at the DECA FOLC hosted by Bellevue College and are competing Oct. 23 at the Boxer Rebellion hosted by Pacific University.