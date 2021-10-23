Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team takes second place at Steve Hunt Classi

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team won second place in two-year college team sweepstakes out of a field of 11 community colleges at the Steve Hunt Classic Tournament hosted by Lewis and Clark and Whitman colleges the weekend of Oct. 9.

This was the first Northwest Forensics Conference (NFC) Designated Tournament of the season. The Fighting Smelt participated in the virtual tournament from the Longview campus.

Sixty-nine colleges and universities from 26 states participated in the event with schools including LCC regional rivals Boise State, Whitworth and Linfield along with less familiar national programs Penn State, UC-Berkeley and Georgie Tech, according to a press release from LCC.

Team captain Penelope Anderson of Napavine, Washington, was the novice division champion of Extemporaneous Speaking and Editorial Commentary. She also was runner-up in novice Informative Speaking. In debate, she advanced to the semifinal round of novice International Public Debate Associate (IPDA) and placed third as a novice speaker.