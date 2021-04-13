Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate team receive national debate awards

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech & Debate Team completed their 2020-2021 IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate season by finishing third in community college team sweepstakes at the 2021 IPDA National Tournament held virtually April 9-11.

During the tournament awards ceremony, season-long national awards were announced and presented to teams and individuals. The Fighting Smelt claimed second overall community college and was named the sixth place JV debate squad.

Although it was not announced at the ceremony, the LCC team finished first in the nation among all community colleges in season-long sweepstakes, according to a press release from the college.

Ilinca Slabu of Longview advanced to the quarterfinals in JV IPDA debate and was she was named the 12th best speaker at the tournament. She also received a season-long JV debater award, securing ninth place in the nation out of 175 students who competed in the division.

Kelso resident Molly Mahoney also received a season-long JV debater award, securing 10th place in the nation.

Jagger Norris of Longview and Mahoney also received impressive 4-4 records during the tournament in a tough field of debaters, states the release.