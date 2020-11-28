 Skip to main content
Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt place at tourney
0 comments

Fighting Smelt

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt speech and debate team recently competed over a virtual platform at the 90th Annual Mahaffey Memorial Tournament. Pictured, bottom row, left to right are Samantha Cohen, Glenn John Cervantes, Jagger Norris and Teresa Pritchard; middle row, left to right are Eli Tovar, Erika Hein, Ilinca Slabu and Alayna Dalgleish; and top row, left to right are Molly Mahoney, Alex Brehm (Fighting Smelt coach and forensics director), Destiny Losolla and Reagan Gosselin.

 Photo courtesy of Lower Columbia College

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech & Debate Team finished second in the two-year college sweepstakes at the 90th Annual Mahaffey Memorial Forensics Tournament held virtually over the weekend of Nov. 14-15. The tournament was hosted by Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore.

LCC competed against 28 colleges and universities.

All five competing members of the Fighting Smelt squad earned sweepstakes points across multiple competition events.

Ilinca Slabu of Longview received the Marshall Award presented to the top individual competitor in junior and novice divisions. Her new speech advocating for an end to forced arbitration won her the championship of junior Persuasive Speaking. She also finished third in Informative Speaking and in junior Extemporaneous Speaking. She advanced to the octofinal round of junior IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.

Kelso resident Molly Mahoney was runnerup to Slabu in junior Extemporaneous Speaking, advancing her to the octofinal round of junior IPDA debate.

Jagger Norris of Longview placed sixth in novice Extemporaneous speaking. He also advanced to the octofinal round of junior IPDA debate

For the first time in her career, Longview resident Destiny Losolla advanced to the elimination round of novice IPDA debate. She also competed in Impromptu Speaking and Persuasive Speaking.

Reagan Gosselin of Longview finished sixth in novice Persuasive Speaking. She also competed in Informative Speaking and IPDA debate

The LCC team will host the 28th Annual Michael Dugaw Smelt Classic speech and debate tournament the weekend of Dec. 4-6. The tournament will be the final one of the 2020 calendar year. Like all other tournaments this year, it will be held virtually. Spectators are welcome.

For details, send an email to Alex Brehm at abrehm@lowercolumcia.edu.

