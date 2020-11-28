Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt place at tourney

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech & Debate Team finished second in the two-year college sweepstakes at the 90th Annual Mahaffey Memorial Forensics Tournament held virtually over the weekend of Nov. 14-15. The tournament was hosted by Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore.

LCC competed against 28 colleges and universities.

All five competing members of the Fighting Smelt squad earned sweepstakes points across multiple competition events.

Ilinca Slabu of Longview received the Marshall Award presented to the top individual competitor in junior and novice divisions. Her new speech advocating for an end to forced arbitration won her the championship of junior Persuasive Speaking. She also finished third in Informative Speaking and in junior Extemporaneous Speaking. She advanced to the octofinal round of junior IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.

Kelso resident Molly Mahoney was runnerup to Slabu in junior Extemporaneous Speaking, advancing her to the octofinal round of junior IPDA debate.

Jagger Norris of Longview placed sixth in novice Extemporaneous speaking. He also advanced to the octofinal round of junior IPDA debate