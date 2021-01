Lower Columbia College 2020 fall quarter honor rolls

The Lower Columbia College president’s and dean’s lists for the 2020 fall quarter have been announced.

To be named to the president’s list, students must be enrolled in 12 or more credits and maintain between a 3.8 and 4.0 grade-point average.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in 12 or more credits and maintain between a 3.25 and 3.79 grade point average.

President’s list

Kate Abernathy, Rocio Alcala, Raeanne Allen, Carson Allen, Aleigha Andersen, Penelope Anderson, Kaden Anderson, Cassi Anderson, Christopher Anderson, Pavie Atkinson, Meghan Bailes, Addison Bailey, Macie Balkan, Linda Ball, Olivia Barella, Hallie Barnett, Kaylee Barnum, Sierra Bartolus, Jacob Bass, Ava Beck, Katlynn Beech, Jade Behic, Alexys Bennett, Katrina Berezhnoy, Cole Bertram, Mallory Bevington, Bentti Bisson, Lily Black, Miriana Boling, Matthew Boling, Shana Boling, Shawnalee Bond, Gavin Braune, Isabella Brittell, Krista Brown, Jamie Brown, Logan Brown,