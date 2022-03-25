 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
People

Longview's Gordon and Connie Ferrell celebrate their birthdays

  • 0
Gordon and Connie Ferrell

Gordon and Connie Ferrell are celebrating birthdays this month, 91 and 94 respectively. 

Longview residents Gordon and Connie Ferrell are celebrating their birthdays this week. He is turning 91 and she is turning 94.

Gordon Ferrell, who was born and raised in Longview, introduced his wife, Connie, to the area in 1950. He built the house they live in today.

Gordon, who joined his brothers and father at Ferrell Lumber Company in Longview, expanded the business to include five stores.

Connie “never wastes a moment,” according to information submitted to The Daily News by the family. She completed many classes at Lower Columbia College ranging from welding to nursing. Throughout their marriage, the couple had an active social life. They have traveled the world as well as explored the Northwest.

Last summer, Gordon and Connie celebrated 71 years of marriage, which included raising three daughters. The couple enjoys family get togethers that today include two sons-in-law, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family extends their wishes for the couple’s 2022 birthday celebrations.

People are also reading…

— The Daily News

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices

Albright — Arthur Karl, 56, of Vancouver, died March 16 at home. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Death Notices

Albertson — Michael Todd, 57, of Woodland, died March 11 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Death Notices

Blurton — Marjorie L., 99, of Longview, died March 19 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills …

Death Notices

Carter — Daniel L., 80, of Kelso, died March 19 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Watch Now: Related Video

Four tricks that will boost your motivation instantly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News