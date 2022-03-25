Longview's Gordon and Connie Ferrell celebrate their birthdays

Longview residents Gordon and Connie Ferrell are celebrating their birthdays this week. He is turning 91 and she is turning 94.

Gordon Ferrell, who was born and raised in Longview, introduced his wife, Connie, to the area in 1950. He built the house they live in today.

Gordon, who joined his brothers and father at Ferrell Lumber Company in Longview, expanded the business to include five stores.

Connie “never wastes a moment,” according to information submitted to The Daily News by the family. She completed many classes at Lower Columbia College ranging from welding to nursing. Throughout their marriage, the couple had an active social life. They have traveled the world as well as explored the Northwest.

Last summer, Gordon and Connie celebrated 71 years of marriage, which included raising three daughters. The couple enjoys family get togethers that today include two sons-in-law, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The family extends their wishes for the couple’s 2022 birthday celebrations.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.