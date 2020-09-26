Longview Rotary Club welcomes new officers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Rotary Club of Longview officers recently were welcomed by the group.

Outstanding weather allowed members to hold an in-person outdoor meeting on the pool patio of the Longview Country Club, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Officers are Keith Larson, president; Brooke Fisher-Clark, president elect; Marc Silva, president elect designee; Chris Skaugset, secretary; and Chris Searing, treasurer. Board members include Norm Carlson, Brian Chace, Lindsey Cope, Ryan Grady, Shawn Hooghkirk, Mary Howe, David Minthorn, Bill Ofston, Katie Ribelin and Neil Zick.

In addition, awards were presented to Rotarians who “have made a difference and fulfilled the Rotary goal of ‘Service Above Self,’ “ notes the press release.

Departing board members recognized included Cathy Barr, John Paul, Jennifer Wills and immediate past president Neil Zick.

Awardees received a plaque and a certificate and also because of COVID-19 received an individually wrapped roll of toilet paper and a Rotary face mask.

Past president Bob Beal used a 6-toot tong to deliver the awards to the recipients.

Dr. Phil Henderson, who has been a Rotary member since 1953 received the Spirit of Rotary Award. Searing received the Club Service Award, Jim Elliott received the Distinguished Rotarian award, Marc Silva received the Rookie Rotarian award, Brooke Fisher-Clark received the Vocational Service award, Bill Ofstun and Dan Zorn received Service to Youth awards. In addition, Tom Gunn, an Early Edition Rotary Club member, received the Jim Torkko Excellence in Business award.

