 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longview Rotary Club welcomes new officers
0 comments

Longview Rotary Club welcomes new officers

{{featured_button_text}}
Longview Rotary Club

Rotary Club of Longview past president Neil Zick passes a wrapped roll of toilet paper and a Rotary face mask to member Jim Elliott who received the group's Distinguished Rotarian award. Elliott also received a plaque and certificate. John Paul, a Rotarian member and a past president, looks on. 

 Photo courtesy of Shawn Hooghkirk

New Rotary Club of Longview officers recently were welcomed by the group.

Outstanding weather allowed members to hold an in-person outdoor meeting on the pool patio of the Longview Country Club, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Officers are Keith Larson, president; Brooke Fisher-Clark, president elect; Marc Silva, president elect designee; Chris Skaugset, secretary; and Chris Searing, treasurer. Board members include Norm Carlson, Brian Chace, Lindsey Cope, Ryan Grady, Shawn Hooghkirk, Mary Howe, David Minthorn, Bill Ofston, Katie Ribelin and Neil Zick.

In addition, awards were presented to Rotarians who “have made a difference and fulfilled the Rotary goal of ‘Service Above Self,’ “ notes the press release.

Departing board members recognized included Cathy Barr, John Paul, Jennifer Wills and immediate past president Neil Zick.

Awardees received a plaque and a certificate and also because of COVID-19 received an individually wrapped roll of toilet paper and a Rotary face mask.

Past president Bob Beal used a 6-toot tong to deliver the awards to the recipients.

Dr. Phil Henderson, who has been a Rotary member since 1953 received the Spirit of Rotary Award. Searing received the Club Service Award, Jim Elliott received the Distinguished Rotarian award, Marc Silva received the Rookie Rotarian award, Brooke Fisher-Clark received the Vocational Service award, Bill Ofstun and Dan Zorn received Service to Youth awards. In addition, Tom Gunn, an Early Edition Rotary Club member, received the Jim Torkko Excellence in Business award.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Cooley - Thomas Sam, 93, of Castle Rock, Wash., passed away September, 20, 2020 at Peacehealth Southwest in Vancouver. Hubbard Funeral Home.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Edwards - Robert A., 50, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 16, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Ch…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Griffith - Marian Lois, 93, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 16, 2020 at St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Harris Jr. - Sonny Ray, 40, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 15, 2020 at home. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Brister Sr. - Thomas J., 78, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 22, 2020 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Columbia Funeral Service.

Watch Now: Related Video

The most common mistakes made when dieting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News