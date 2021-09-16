Longview Public Library wants feedback on Mobile Library service

A public forum to hear what community members want from a Mobile Library or Bookmobile takes place Oct. 5.
The Longview Public Library and the Longview Library Foundation formed a steering committee to provide the Mobile Library or Bookmobile that will serve Longview and the Cowlitz County Partial-County Rural Library District, which contracts with the city of Longview for the library service, according to a city press release.
In addition, the committee seeks what areas in the community should be reached.
The forum takes place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview and online via Zoom. For the Zoom link, visit longviewlibrary.org/mobilelibrary.php.
