Longview Public Library wants feedback on Mobile Library service
editor's pick top story

Longview Public Library wants feedback on Mobile Library service

{{featured_button_text}}

A public forum to hear what community members want from a Mobile Library or Bookmobile takes place Oct. 5.

The Longview Public Library and the Longview Library Foundation formed a steering committee to provide the Mobile Library or Bookmobile that will serve Longview and the Cowlitz County Partial-County Rural Library District, which contracts with the city of Longview for the library service, according to a city press release.

In addition, the committee seeks what areas in the community should be reached.

The forum takes place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview and online via Zoom. For the Zoom link, visit longviewlibrary.org/mobilelibrary.php.

