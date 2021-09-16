Longview Public Library wants feedback on Mobile Library service

A public forum to hear what community members want from a Mobile Library or Bookmobile takes place Oct. 5.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Longview Public Library and the Longview Library Foundation formed a steering committee to provide the Mobile Library or Bookmobile that will serve Longview and the Cowlitz County Partial-County Rural Library District, which contracts with the city of Longview for the library service, according to a city press release.

In addition, the committee seeks what areas in the community should be reached.

The forum takes place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview and online via Zoom. For the Zoom link, visit longviewlibrary.org/mobilelibrary.php.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.