Longview Pioneer Lions club donates free books to students to make up for loss of national book giveaway

A Longview service club recently donated books to local elementary school students to fill a gap left after a national program that provided free books to students ended roughly six years ago.

The Longview Pioneer Lions club reports the club donated books to Columbia Heights Elementary School students on Nov. 8. Students selected a free book to keep as their own as a way to make for the loss of Reading Is Fundamental around 2016.

For roughly 35 years, Reading Is Fundamental offered federal matching grants to organizations throughout the country that used funds to purchase up to five books a year for participating students.

Reading Is Fundamental Vice President of Operations Cammie Backus said the organization’s federal government contract to supply books was cut in 2012. A Daily News report says Cowlitz County efforts dissolved in 2016.

In the 2010-11 school year alone, Backus reports Cowlitz County Reading Is Fundamental awarded 26,000 books to 6,400 children using more than $18,000 in federal grants.

Under-resourced children who receive books are more likely to score better on reading exams. “Reading Psychology” published a study in 2010 showing low-income students who were given books over three years earned higher reading proficiency scores than low-income students who did not receive book.

The Longview Pioneer Lions Club says members raise money to supply the books through their ongoing sales of kettle corn, as well as their hamburger booths at community events.