Longview Pioneer Lions award scholarships

He plans to attend LCC with a focus on mechanical engineering and/or architecture.

At RAL, Reyes-Ramirez was in the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, a program for students who show the drive, heart and grit to get into college who may otherwise be underrepresented, notes the press release.

He played soccer in high school. He volunteers at his church.

Reyes-Ramirez wants to use his schooling to fix, build or design cars for people.

Hannah Cheney of Mark Morris High School also received a Frank Brown Scholarship for a high school student.

She plans to pursue a career as a baker/caterer in the culinary arts field.

She was a top member of the Culinary Arts class serving as a lead and role model in the program. She was president of the Ukulele Club and was a member of the gay-straight student alliance and the art club.

She has volunteered at a sweet shop, concessions stands, and, most recently, assembling cloth face masks.

Zachary Duschik of R.A. Long received a Don Peck Scholarship.