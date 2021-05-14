 Skip to main content
Longview Parks and Recreation / Fred Meyer Earth Day Grocery Bag Art Project winners announced
Longview Parks and Recreation / Fred Meyer Earth Day Grocery Bag Art Project winners announced

More than 2,500 Longview and Kelso school students participated in the Earth Day Grocery Bag Art Project organized by Longview Parks and Recreation and the Longview Fred Meyer store.

The major sponsor was Pacific Northwest Steel Recycling, support sponsor was Ecological Land Services, and Aliza Mooney and Mandy Lill were the contest judges.

Longview wining students and teachers

Grand Champion: Taylor Duvall

  • , third grade; teacher Mrs. Richards, Robert Gray Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

McKinsley Carson,

  • kindergarten; teacher Mrs. Goodwin, Olympic Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Landin Quintero

  • , first grade; teacher Mrs. Sinkler, Columbia Heights Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Jonathan Milloy

  • , second grade; teacher Mrs. Johnson, Robert Gray Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Eva Byman

  • , fourth grade; teacher Ms. Knoper, Robert Gray Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Chloe Byman

  • , fifth grade; teacher Mr. Barella, Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary School.

Kelso winning students and teachers

Grand Champion: Rilynn Schneibel

  • , fourth grade; teacher Lynn Bush, Rose Valley Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Landen Breece

  • , kindergarten; teacher Ms. Houglum, Rose Valley Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Evelyn Somarakis

  • , first grade; teacher Mrs. Carroll, Beacon Hill Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Miriam Opansanko

  • , second grade; teacher Ms. Morse, Barnes Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Oscar Gunderson

  • , third grade; teacher Mrs. Mejia, Barnes Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Brynn Fitzpatrick

  • , fifth grade; teacher Ms. Uhrlaub, Beacon Hill Elementary School.
  • Honorable Mention:

Michelle Valencia-Aguilar,

seventh grade; teacher Katie Olason, Coweeman Middle School.

