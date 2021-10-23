Longview office of Coldwell Banker Bain raises $41,500 for Special Olympics Washington

The Longview office of Coldwell Banker Bain recently donated $41,500 to Special Olympics Washington.

The money was raised at a Sept. 10 golf tournament hosted by CBB Principal Managing Broker Kevin Stonelake and Broker Denny Shannan. The event, in its third year, was held at Club Green Meadows in Vancouver. Special Olympics athletes attended the event that had 112 participants. The $25,000 goal was surpassed with “significant support from Coldwell Banker Bain brokers and staff, including numerous large donations and sponsorships from fellow Coldwell Banker Bain managers,” according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Coldwell Banker Bain is the No. 1 Coldwell Banker affiliate in the world with more than $6 billion in volume in 2020, helping people buy and sell homes in the Pacific Northwest since 1972, states the release.

With 1,300-plus brokers in 32 offices throughout Washington and Oregon, “the company provides the full spectrum of services to buyers and sellers, with special expertise in the luxury realm.”

Additionally, the company consistently earns the national Coldwell Banker Chairman’s Circle designation for outstanding performance in volume, most recently for 2019, and ranks as a No. 1 network affiliate out of 3,000 offices in 49 countries, according to the release.