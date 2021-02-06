 Skip to main content
Longview library offers WiFi hotspots
Longview library offers WiFi hotspots

A mobile WiFi hotspot-lending program has been launched by the Longview Public Library.

The program will expand free internet access to patrons beyond the library building, according to a press release from the City of Longview.

Patrons are invited to “check out the internet” just like they would check out a book or other library resource.

The portable hotspots are easy to use, notes the press release, and provide a connection to the internet by using nearby cellular towers to create a wireless network shared between mobile-enabled devices. The signal strength will vary based on the hotspot’s physical location.

“The goal is to keep people connected,” library director Chris Skaugset, is quoted in the release, noting the hotspots should remove barriers to digital access and expand connectivity options in the community.

“With students live streaming classes, adults attending virtual meetings, and so much of daily life online, the need for service has never been higher,” he said.

The library has 13 hotspots that can be checked out for a six-week period and cannot be renewed. The service is free. Borrowers must be 18 years old or older and have a valid Longview Public Library card.

The program is funded with a Library Services and Technology grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) administered by the Washington State Library.

For details or to reserve a WiFi hotspot, call the library at 360-442-5300 or visit www.longviewlibrary.org.

