Longview Harvest Classic run brings in $11K for CAP, LCC, more

A fall run or walk organized by a local humanitarian group raised more than $11,000 this fall for area nonprofits.

The Longview Early Edition Rotary Club presented checks from Harvest Classic proceeds on Nov. 28 to five local organizations: Lower Columbia Community CAP’s HELP Warehouse, LifeWorks, Faithful Servants, the Salvation Army and Lower Columbia College athletics.

"Rotary thanks all its recipients for the services they provide to the community and their help in making the 43rd Harvest Classic a success," the organization released in a statement.

Donations from the October event totaled $11,150. CAP received the most of any organization at $7,500, and $1,000 was also given to the Early Edition Rotary Foundation for student scholarships.

The Harvest Classic 5K or 10K run or walk has raised about $170,000 for the HELP Warehouse since the event's inception, according to the Rotary. Since 1982, the warehouse has been the food collection and distribution center for Cowlitz and Wahkiakum food banks, reports the Rotary.

The Harvest Classic started in 1979, and this year's race took place on Oct. 1 for the 43rd iteration. The flat route goes through downtown Longview and Lake Sacajawea Park, according to organizers. The event also includes a 1/4-mile pee wee fun run that is free for ages 9 and under.