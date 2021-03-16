Longview Fire's Captain Bradshaw retires

At 5:41 a.m. Jan. 26, the tones rang at Longview Fire Station No. 82 indicating a medical emergency. It was Longview Fire Department captain Randy Bradshaw’s last shift and the last call he responded to because he was retiring after a 30-year career with the department.

A baby was not breathing. The baby suffered a fibril seizure, but was breathing when fire crews arrived.

Bradshaw began his career with the department Feb. 16, 1991. On his six-year anniversary with the department, he was promoted to lieutenant. Later, he was promoted to captain. He served the balance of his career working as a company officer on engine and ladder companies and as a shift commander serving as the acting battalion chief, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Bradshaw also was a confined space rescue specialist and a Marine shipboard firefighter. And, as an emergency medical technician, he maintained the emergency medical services (EMS) skills of his shift firefighters as well as was a preventive maintenance specialist for the fleet of fire apparatus (vehicles), according to the release. In addition, he was “integral in developing the specifications for much of today’s emergency fleet, which includes the recently purchased 2019 Pierce Enforcer combination pumper and the 2018 Pierce Ascendant/Enforcer ladder truck.”