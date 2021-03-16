Longview Fire's Captain Bradshaw retires

At 5:41 a.m. Jan. 26, the tones rang at Longview Fire Station No. 82 indicating a medical emergency. It was Longview Fire Department captain Randy Bradshaw’s last shift and the last call he responded to because he was retiring after a 30-year career with the department.
A baby was not breathing. The baby suffered a fibril seizure, but was breathing when fire crews arrived.
Bradshaw began his career with the department Feb. 16, 1991. On his six-year anniversary with the department, he was promoted to lieutenant. Later, he was promoted to captain. He served the balance of his career working as a company officer on engine and ladder companies and as a shift commander serving as the acting battalion chief, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Bradshaw also was a confined space rescue specialist and a Marine shipboard firefighter. And, as an emergency medical technician, he maintained the emergency medical services (EMS) skills of his shift firefighters as well as was a preventive maintenance specialist for the fleet of fire apparatus (vehicles), according to the release. In addition, he was “integral in developing the specifications for much of today’s emergency fleet, which includes the recently purchased 2019 Pierce Enforcer combination pumper and the 2018 Pierce Ascendant/Enforcer ladder truck.”
According to the press release, Bradshaw “helped shape today’s fleet maintenance program, which is a cooperative agreement with neighboring Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue’s maintenance division.”
The Longview Fire Department joined the International Association of Firefighters Local 828 in 1945.
Between the years of 1992 and 2014, Bradshaw was the union’s lead negotiator, vice president and president. Minimum staffing levels were improved to the national standard of three firefighters per company under his leadership, according to the press release. He also developed a comprehensive EMS system that includes Advanced Life Support (ALS) services and he participated in various multi-agency cooperative agreements to increase efficiencies in cost, response, and services, notes the release.
He spearheaded a health care insurance program that started with the Longview firefighters and was ultimately adopted throughout the city, notes the release.
Bradshaw estimates he responded to nearly 43,000 911 calls during his 30 years of service, including multiple fatal fires, grain elevator fires and explosions, shipboard fires, and large commercial and industrial fires, including a fatal Christmas Eve salt-pile engulfment.
He also commanded the 2018 Port of Longview longshoreman and ship chief-mate fatality caused by a snapped mooring line, and the 2020 Swanson Bark Fire, according to the press release.
In 2009, Bradshaw and his crew received the Medal of Valor and the Red Cross Hero Award for a life-saving rescue at a fire on Pershing Way. He has been named Longview’s Firefighter of the Year two times.
Bradshaw notes the fire service has changed dramatically in many areas. And although the tools and equipment have improved, he confidently will share he believes the newest changes in CPR, known as “High Performance/Pit Crew CPR” are demonstrating exponential improvements in survival rates of cardiac arrest victims, states the press release.
During retirement, Bradshaw plans to spend as much time as possible with his wife, Debbie, visiting Panama City Beach, Fla. He also hopes to fish the West Coast waters.