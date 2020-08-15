Local nonprofits aim to raise $2M during Give More 24!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 215 local nonprofit organizations in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties are participating in this year’s Give More 24! fundraising campaign scheduled for Thursday, Sept 24.

Organized by the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, the event allows people to donate online to the local causes to raise as much money as possible in the 24-hour period starting at midnight Sept. 24.

According to a press release from the foundation, nearly $1.7 million was raised in 2019 from 4,397 donors.

An array of causes are represented throughout the three counties, including animals, arts and culture, education, healthcare, housing, hunger, social justice and the environment — a 25 percent increase in participation. The foundation attributes the increase to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. Because nonprofits are feeling the pinch of revenue shortfalls and increasing community needs, the foundation decided to waive the event’s registration fees this year, notes the press release.

Because of the pandemic, nonprofits have had to rethink how they operate, from raising funds to delivering services, the foundation’s president Jennifer Rhoads said in the press release.