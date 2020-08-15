Local nonprofits aim to raise $2M during Give More 24!

More than 215 local nonprofit organizations in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties are participating in this year’s Give More 24! fundraising campaign scheduled for Thursday, Sept 24.
Organized by the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, the event allows people to donate online to the local causes to raise as much money as possible in the 24-hour period starting at midnight Sept. 24.
According to a press release from the foundation, nearly $1.7 million was raised in 2019 from 4,397 donors.
An array of causes are represented throughout the three counties, including animals, arts and culture, education, healthcare, housing, hunger, social justice and the environment — a 25 percent increase in participation. The foundation attributes the increase to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. Because nonprofits are feeling the pinch of revenue shortfalls and increasing community needs, the foundation decided to waive the event’s registration fees this year, notes the press release.
Because of the pandemic, nonprofits have had to rethink how they operate, from raising funds to delivering services, the foundation’s president Jennifer Rhoads said in the press release.
“Many organizations have had to cancel annual fundraising events, and we’re seeing that energy shift toward Give More 24!,” she said.
Matching gifts are provided by loyal donors and local businesses during the campaign. In addition, prizes are awarded throughout the day based on specific goals and time frames.
The Give More 24! campaign is supported by business sponsors including Presenting Sponsor Davidson & Associates Insurance representing PEMCO Insurance. Columbia Bank and Russell Investments also provide financial support. Also included is promotional support from media sponsors such as The Daily News, Bicoastal Media (Magic 94.5 FM, he Peak 98.3 FM, Now Country 93.5 FM< Rocket 107.1 FM, Talk of the Town 1400 AM) and Cookin’ Country 105.5 FM, Hometeam 100.7 FM, The Wave 101.5 FM and the Columbian newspaper.
Visit givemore24.org to learn how to prepare for the day, register for giving tips and updates, search for nonprofits to support, become a fundraiser for a favorite cause and learn how to follow Give More 24! on social media.
