 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz Valley Runners: Join group for Saturday runs
0 comments
editor's pick

Cowlitz Valley Runners: Join group for Saturday runs

{{featured_button_text}}
Cowlitz Valley Runners logo

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Aug. 21: Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free.

Aug. 28: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland; free.

Sept. 4: 9 a.m. Kilted 5K Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso; participation fee.

Sept. 5: 9 a.m. Seahawk Poker Run, Longview Parks and Recreation Department; participation fee.

Sept. 11: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Sept. 18: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

Sept. 25: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.

Oct. 2: Harvest Classic 5K and 10K run, Lifeworks, 906 New York St., Longview; participation fee.

— The Daily News

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mastering small talk whether you're outgoing or shy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News