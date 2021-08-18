Cowlitz Valley Runners: Join group for Saturday runs

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
Aug. 21: Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free.
Aug. 28: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland; free.
Sept. 4: 9 a.m. Kilted 5K Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso; participation fee.
Sept. 5: 9 a.m. Seahawk Poker Run, Longview Parks and Recreation Department; participation fee.
Sept. 11: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
Sept. 18: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
Sept. 25: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.
Oct. 2: Harvest Classic 5K and 10K run, Lifeworks, 906 New York St., Longview; participation fee.
— The Daily News
