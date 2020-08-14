Boating program reminds public to be safe on the water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boaters and paddlers are encouraged by the Washington State Parks Boating Program to safely and responsibly spend time on the water, including wearing a life jacket at all times. During the 30 days before Aug. 11, 25 recreational boating accidents and five fatalities took place across the state, according to the Washington States Parks department.

The following tips are offered by the boating program:

• Get educated and know navigational rules, emergency procedures and water safety basics. Learn more at BoaterEd.org.

• Share a float plan with a family member of a friend giving them details of your trip in the event of an emergency. For details, visit https://bit.ly/2XX69ll.

• Always wear a life jacket that is properly fitted and U.S. Coast Guard approved. Learn more at WearItWashington.org.

• Carry all required safety equipment such as flares, a navigation light, a horn or whistle and a first aid kit. Learn more at BoatPrepared.org.