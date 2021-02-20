LCC's Fighting Smelt triumph in Southern California

The Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team of Lower Columbia College placed third in overall team sweepstakes at the recent Aztec Invitational Tournament. Twenty three colleges competed at the event hosted by San Diego State University.

Ilinca Slabu of Longview received the Gold award and was named top speaker in open IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.

Slabu also finished fifth in persuasive speaking, fourth in informative speaking, and eighth in extemporaneous speaking. Cumulatively, these results made her the runner up for the competitive Dr. Paul Gaske Award.

The award is presented to the top individual competitor in both speech and debate events at the Aztec Invitational.

Molly Mahoney of Kelso received the Bronze award and was named fifth speaker in open IPDA debate.

Mahoney also finished third in impromptu speaking, fourth in persuasive speaking and sixth in after dinner speaking.

Reagan Gosselin of Longview was named the novice champion of informative speaking and she was named the novice co-champion of persuasive speaking. Gosselin also competed in IPDA debate.