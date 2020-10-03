LCC speech and debate team members begin a virtual season

Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team members began this year’s competition season competing online Sept. 25 and 26, marking the first time in the history of the college program that the team participated in a fully online platform.

Because of campus and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus, most collegiate speech and debate events will be held virtually, notes a press release from the college.

The Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team began their competition season with promising results at the Fran Tanner Open tournament hosted by the College of Southern Idaho. Five LCC students competed in events against students from colleges and universities in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington and New Jersey.

Ilinca Slabu of Longview debuted a new informative speech on the 1989 Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor and she placed fifth in Open Informative Speaking.

Slabu also earned her first career wins in Open IPDA (International Public Debate Association) debate and competed in Editorial Commentary.

Molly Mahoney of Kelso received a bronze award for her editorial commentary on conservatorship in the United States. She finished fifth in After Dinner Speaking and she competed in Impromptu Speaking.