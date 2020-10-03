LCC speech and debate team members begin a virtual season

Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team members began this year’s competition season competing online Sept. 25 and 26, marking the first time in the history of the college program that the team participated in a fully online platform.
Because of campus and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus, most collegiate speech and debate events will be held virtually, notes a press release from the college.
The Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team began their competition season with promising results at the Fran Tanner Open tournament hosted by the College of Southern Idaho. Five LCC students competed in events against students from colleges and universities in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington and New Jersey.
Ilinca Slabu of Longview debuted a new informative speech on the 1989 Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor and she placed fifth in Open Informative Speaking.
Slabu also earned her first career wins in Open IPDA (International Public Debate Association) debate and competed in Editorial Commentary.
Molly Mahoney of Kelso received a bronze award for her editorial commentary on conservatorship in the United States. She finished fifth in After Dinner Speaking and she competed in Impromptu Speaking.
Nyssa Miller of Toledo and Reagan Gosselin of Longview participated in their first collegiate speech and debate tournaments. They each received their first career wins in IPDA debate. Miller also participated in Impromptu and Extemporaneous Speaking and Gosselin also competed in Editorial Commentary.
Jagger Norris of Longview received his first career win in Open IPDA debate competition. He also competed in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Next up for the LCC team is the Steve Hunt Classic, co-hosted by Lewis & Clark College and Whitman College on Oct. 9-11. The Fighting Smelt will participate in the tournament with a larger team and members hope to remain competitive with the top colleges and universities in the northwest, notes the press release.
