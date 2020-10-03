 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LCC speech and debate team members begin a virtual season
0 comments

LCC speech and debate team members begin a virtual season

{{featured_button_text}}
LCC Fighting Smelt

Members of the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team participated in their first fully online tournament recently. Pictured top row, left to right, are Jagger Norris, Nyssa Miller and Ilinca Slabu; middle row, left to right, are Molly Mahoney, Alayna Dalgeish (an LCC alumni who helped with the tournament) and Julia Mitchell (an LCC alumni who helped with the tournament); and bottom row, left to right are Reagan Gosselin and Alex Brehm (Fighting Smelt coach and communication studies faculty member).

 Photo courtesy of Lower Columbia College

Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team members began this year’s competition season competing online Sept. 25 and 26, marking the first time in the history of the college program that the team participated in a fully online platform.

Because of campus and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus, most collegiate speech and debate events will be held virtually, notes a press release from the college.

The Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team began their competition season with promising results at the Fran Tanner Open tournament hosted by the College of Southern Idaho. Five LCC students competed in events against students from colleges and universities in Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington and New Jersey.

Ilinca Slabu of Longview debuted a new informative speech on the 1989 Supreme Court case Graham v. Connor and she placed fifth in Open Informative Speaking.

Slabu also earned her first career wins in Open IPDA (International Public Debate Association) debate and competed in Editorial Commentary.

Molly Mahoney of Kelso received a bronze award for her editorial commentary on conservatorship in the United States. She finished fifth in After Dinner Speaking and she competed in Impromptu Speaking.

Nyssa Miller of Toledo and Reagan Gosselin of Longview participated in their first collegiate speech and debate tournaments. They each received their first career wins in IPDA debate. Miller also participated in Impromptu and Extemporaneous Speaking and Gosselin also competed in Editorial Commentary.

Jagger Norris of Longview received his first career win in Open IPDA debate competition. He also competed in Extemporaneous Speaking.

Next up for the LCC team is the Steve Hunt Classic, co-hosted by Lewis & Clark College and Whitman College on Oct. 9-11. The Fighting Smelt will participate in the tournament with a larger team and members hope to remain competitive with the top colleges and universities in the northwest, notes the press release.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Epperson - Kristina M, 36, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 22, 2020 at her home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Mem…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Lorentzen - Randel James, 69, of Kelso, passed away September 19, 2020 due to a heart attack. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills …

Obituaries

Death Notices

Durand - James Dewitt, 66, of Kelso, Wash., passed away September 24, 2020 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Gross Jr. - Lawrence Edward, 91, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 24, 2020 at PeaceHealth SW in Vancouver, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Ford - Kevin Gene, 59, of Woodland, Wash., passed away September 25, 2020 at his home. Woodland Funeral Home.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Chham - Arth, 69, of Longview, Wash., passed away September 29, 2020 at SW PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash. Steele Chapel.

Watch Now: Related Video

Doctor releases letter on Trump's condition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News