LCC Fighting Smelt receives prestigious conference awards

At the final Northwest Forensics Conference Designated Tournament of the season, the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team received multiple team and individual awards. The Viking Invitational was hosted by Western Washington University.

The LCC won first place in the community college division of the tournament. The team also was honored as a Division III Gold program in the conference, which represents schools in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Alaska.

The prestigious Orv Iverson Award was won by Ilinca Slabu of Longview. The annual award is presented to the best novice or junior level competitor in the conference based on the competitor’s cumulative season-long success, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Slabu received the award based on “remarkable achievements in persuasive, informative, impromptu and extemporaneous speaking as well as IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.

Molly Mahone of Kelso was undefeated in junior IPDA debate and she was named the top junior speaker. Mahoney won the final round by successfully affirming the resolution “Grand Canyon University should be granted nonprofit status.” Mahoney also placed fourth in junior impromptu and fifth in open persuasive speaking.