LCC Fighting Smelt receives prestigious conference awards

At the final Northwest Forensics Conference Designated Tournament of the season, the Lower Columbia College Fighting Smelt Speech and Debate Team received multiple team and individual awards. The Viking Invitational was hosted by Western Washington University.
The LCC won first place in the community college division of the tournament. The team also was honored as a Division III Gold program in the conference, which represents schools in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Alaska.
The prestigious Orv Iverson Award was won by Ilinca Slabu of Longview. The annual award is presented to the best novice or junior level competitor in the conference based on the competitor’s cumulative season-long success, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
Slabu received the award based on “remarkable achievements in persuasive, informative, impromptu and extemporaneous speaking as well as IPDA (International Public Debate Associate) debate.
Molly Mahone of Kelso was undefeated in junior IPDA debate and she was named the top junior speaker. Mahoney won the final round by successfully affirming the resolution “Grand Canyon University should be granted nonprofit status.” Mahoney also placed fourth in junior impromptu and fifth in open persuasive speaking.
For her speech about the United States Postal Service, Reagan Gosselin was named the novice persuasive speaking champion. She also was a quarterfinalist in novice IPDA debate and she finished third in novice informative speaking.
Jagger Norris of Longview was a semifinalist in novice IPDA debate and was named third novice speaker. He also competed in extemporaneous speaking.
Competing at her first career collegiate speech and debate tournament, Penelope Anderson of Napavine placed sixth in novice informative speaking. She also competed in extemporaneous speaking and IPDA debate.
Also representing Lower Columbia College at the Viking invitational were Nyssa Miller of Toledo and Destiny Losolla of Longview.
Next, team members will begin preparing for national tournaments with a series of online competitions hosted by schools in different regions of the country.