LCC continuing education classes

Professional Vocational Relationships : Examines the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing. Presents concepts of effective communication in health care settings among employees and employers. Explores conflict resolution and teamwork strategies, professional boundaries, stress management, chain of command, and professionalism as it relates to the licensed practical nurse role and scope. Fulfills the Washington State requirements for professional relationship content for people applying for licensure as a practical nurse in Washington State. Registration required. Online using Canvas. $150

Fundamentals of Supervision and Management Online : Become a more effective manager by learning the language of business management. This course provides skills in managing time, delegating responsibility, motivating employees, solving problems and resolving conflicts so you can accomplish your job more effectively. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic . $115.

Food, Nutrition, and Health Online: The goal of this course is to provide a holistic overview of current food and nutrition issues and their impact on physical, social, emotional, and spiritual health. Throughout this course, become more conscious of what you eat, why you eat it, how it is prepared, and what consequences your food choices have on your health as well as the health of the planet.Learn how to change eating habits for more healthful outcomes, including swapping processed sugar for other sweeteners, adding probiotics to the diet and harnessing the healing effect of herbs. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $99.