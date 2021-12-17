LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following winter quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College.

For more information on the courses or to register visit www.lowercolumbia.edu/ce and click on the shopping cart. For details, send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu. Follow continuing education on Facebook at facebook.com/LCC.ContinuingEd.

Continuing education is taking course proposals for new courses and instructors. Anyone with an interest in teaching is asked to send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu for details.

Mat Pilates (via Zoom): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 5-Feb. 14 (Session 1, no class Jan. 17 or Jan. 28) or 5:30-6:30p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Feb. 16-March 30 (Session 2, no class Feb. 21, Feb. 28 or March 28). Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before start date, instructor Jayne Poole will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $65.

Dance Fitness with Leah (formerly Zumba, via Zoom): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 6-Feb. 8 (Session 1) or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays and Thursdays, Feb. 10-March 15 (Session 2). The goal of the class is to get people out of their comfort zones, push their intensity and move their bodies. Dance Fitness is easy to follow and paired with strength training and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training). Before start date, instructor Leah Sanchez will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.

NIA Functional Fitness: 7-7:50 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Jan. 6-Feb. 10 (Session 1, no class Jan. 17) or 7-7:50 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Feb. 14-March 21 (Session 2, no class Feb. 21). Non-Impact Aerobics (NIA) is a form of fusion fitness combining classic movement forms which encompasses martial arts, healing arts, yoga and the dance arts. Suitable for all ages. NIA is a workout, practice and lifestyle that fosters vitality and well-being. Class held in the LCC Pavilion outside by the Rose Center. Instructor Barb Sudar. Advance registration required. $65.

Introduction to Black and White Darkroom Photography: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 23, March 9 and March 16 in Main rooms 102 and 105 on the LCC campus. Learn how to properly expose black-and-white film using a camera’s manual settings. Learn how to develop 35mm black-and-white film, make contact prints and make enlarged silver gelatin prints from developed film in the college’s darkroom. All supplies (chemicals for film development an printing, one roll of black-and-white film, 10 sheets of RC paper) included in the lab fee. Cameras and developing tanks available to borrow. Register early. Space limited. Instructor Jennie Castle. $199 includes $50 lab/material fee.

College of Collage: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 12-March 9. Experience the endless creative possibilities of collage. Few art methods allow such flexibility and personal narrative. Course will cover techniques for determining subject matter, integrating a variety of materials, and personalizing imagery. Students will learn about adhesives, surfaces, and combinations of drawing and painting materials used in collage. Instructor Max Wade. DTV201. $125.

Mixed Media Drawing: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 13-March 10 (No class Jan. 11 and Jan. 25) Discover drawing with a variety of materials and surfaces. Work with dry- and water-based materials on surfaces ranging from paper to glass. Investigate techniques for creating representational and abstract imagery with pen and ink, watercolor pencils, colored pencils, pastels, glass paints and unconventional tools. Instructor Max Wade. DTV201. $125.

Writing Essentials (online): Learn how to master the essentials of writing to excel at business communication, express yourself clearly online and take creative literary talents to a new level. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.

Online Learning: More than 300 non-credit instructor-facilitated online courses are available to choose from. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, people can learn at their convenience. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Complete any course wherever there is internet access, any time of the day or night. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses available at a discounted price. For details, visit www.ed2go.com/lccbic or email mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.

— The Daily News

