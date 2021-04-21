LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following spring quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College.
For more information on the courses or to register visit www.lowercolumbia.edu/ce and click on the shopping cart. For details, send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.
Follow LCC continuing education on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LCC.ContinuingEd.
Continuing education is taking course proposals for new courses and instructors. Anyone with an interest in teaching is asked to send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu for details.
Mat Pilates via Zoom from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 10-June 14 (Session two, no class May 31.)Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.
Zumba Fitness via Zoom: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 27-May 27 (Session two). Workout combines high-energy dance moves with traditional exercises such as lunges, squats and arm curls. Upbeat music such as the merengue, salsa and mambo keep energy high, but alternate between slow and fast. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.
Owls of the Northwest via Zoom: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20. Learn about adaptation that owls have that allow then to find prey in the dark; learn about owl biology and natural history and how to identify Northwest owls. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $15.
Child Care Basics: The course is designed to meet licensing requirements for early learning lead teachers and family home child care providers, STARS 30-hour basics course recognized in the MERIT system. Topics: child growth/development, cultural responsiveness, community resources, guidance, health/safety/nutrition and professional practices. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $185.
Professional Vocational Relationships: The course examines the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing, presents concepts of effective communication in health care settings among employees and employers. It also explores conflict resolution and teamwork strategies, professional boundaries, stress management, chain of command and professionalism as it relates to the licensed practical nurse role and scope. Fulfills the Washington State requirements for professional relationship content for people applying to be a licensed practical nurse in Washington state. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $150.
Project Management Fundamentals (online): Learn how to master the essentials of project management with an experienced project management professional. Course provides the concepts needed to plan, implement, control and close any type of project. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Accounting Fundamentals (online): Lean the basics of double-entry bookkeeping, financial reporting and more. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Introduction to Interior Design (online): Learn how to transform plain living spaces into beautiful and functional rooms. Learn how to design every aspect of a room while taking into account color theory, industry trends, special arrangements, floor plans, design ideas, and interior design basics. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Medical Terminology: A Word Association Approach (online): Learn medical terminology from an anatomical approach by looking at each root term, its origin, a combined form, and an example of non-medical everyday usage. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115
Start Your Own Edible Garden (online): Learn how to grow delicious, nutritious fruit and vegetables in your backyard. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Interpersonal Communication (online):Explores clear examples of verbal and nonverbal habits, effective listening, self-concept, differences in conversational styles, and conflict management. You will also learn about practical strategies you can use to improve communication at home, in social situations, and in the workplace. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115
Microsoft Excel Series (online): Learn to use basic, intermediate and advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Classes available as a bundle at $324 or as individual classes at $129 per level. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Speed Spanish (online): Learn six easy recipes to glue Spanish words together into sentences. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Online Learning: More than 300 non-credit instructor-facilitated online courses to choose from. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, people can learn at their convenience. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Complete any course wherever there is internet access, any time of the day or night. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses available at a discounted price. For details, visit www.ed2go.com/lccbic or email mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.
