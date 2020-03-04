LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College.
Classes are open to all community members. Previous attendance at LCC is not necessary.
To learn about the classes, call 360-442-2600 or visit the school’s website at lowercolumbia.edu/ce.
CPR, First Aid, AED, Blood Borne Pathogens: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. American Heart Association Heartsaver course. Learn the critical skills needed to know how to respond and manage a first aid or sudden cardiac arrest emergency. Designed for any level of training, even people who have no previous medical training. Blood Borne Pathogen training include. $95 fee includes card and two books.
Mat Pilates: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, March 30-May 5 (Session 1) and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays,May 6-June 10. (Session 2. No class May 25.) Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates Method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Improve core strength in a safe manner. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Bring a one-quarter inch exercise mat to class. $65.
NIA Functional Fitness: 7-7:50 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, March 30-April 3 (Session 1) and 7-7:50 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, May 4-June 11. (Session 2. No class May 25). Non-Impact Aerobics (NIA) is a form of fusion fitness combining classic movement forms which encompasses martial arts, healing arts, yoga and the dance arts. Suitable for all ages. NIA is a workout, practice and lifestyle that fosters vitality and well-being. $65.
Zumba Fitness: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 31-May 5 (Session 1) and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 7-June 11 (Session 2). Workout combines high energy dance moves combined with traditional exercises such as lunges, squats and arm curls. Upbeat music like the merengue, salsa and mambo alternated between slow and fast. $65
Tai Chi (Beginners): 8-8:50 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 1-May 6. Learn and explore slow and continuous movements to improve mobility, flexibility, balance and increase muscular strength. Primarily Sun (soon) Style that is safe and easy to learn with its gentle postures combined with Qigong exercises to enhance the flow of internal energy (Qi) and cultivate relaxed deeper breathing and body-mindfulness association. Appropriate for individuals new to exercise, looking to manage stress, have chronic health conditions, fall prevention as well as skills-exploration for those revisiting Tai Chi. Students participate at their comfort level and modification needs. Wear loose, comfortable clothing and sneakers or flat, flexible fitness-type shoes. $65.
Introduction to Permaculture: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, April 4 and 18. An introduction to the art of permaculture, a multidiscipline sustainable agricultural practice which minimizes the impact of the environment by mimicking nature and its systems. Holistic solutions applied focusing on agriculture, forestry, water harvesting, soil regeneration, climate, renewable energy, eco building, waste management, animal systems, economics, technology and community development. Instructor Ann Holady, certified permaculture designer. Recommended, but not required text: "Introduction to Permaculture" by Bill Mollison. $99.
Community Choir: 7-9 p.m. Mondays, April 6-June 8 (No class May 25). Participate and harmonize with peers while expanding and developing vocal range; participants also have the opportunity to perform in the Rose Center. $45 includes $8.60 lab fee.
Fusion Fitness: 12:10-12:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, April 6-May 11 (Session 1) and 12:10 p.m.-12:50 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 13-June 17 (Session 2. No class May 25). A blend of pilates, weight training, yoga and barre. Focus on strengthening and stretching while toning the entire body to creat long lean muscles. Geared toward beginners, no prior experience needed. $65.
Metal Art: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, April 6-June 8 (No class May 25). Get creative by cutting and welding to create thinks like yard art, sculptures or build small and useful projets. Not welding experience necessary. Great for the beginner, the hobbyist or the advanced fabricator. $99.
Color Theory: 5-7 p.m. Mondays, April 13-June 15 (No class May 25). Investigate the nature of color as it applies to pigments. Learn to identify color, temperature, undertone, opacity and transparency, tinting strength, light fastness, color value and mixing techniques; Goal is to provide painters with the foundation and understanding of their pallet and to establish confidence in its use; valuable class for beginning painters and people who experience challenges in producing successful color handling.To expedite class exercise, will work with acrylics; dedicated oil painters can work with oils if they choose; $99.
OSHA 10 Safety Certification General: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 13-14. Covers a variety of general industry safety and health hazards a worker may encounter. Course includes an introduction to OSHA, General Safety and Health Provisions in addition to electrical safety, fall protection,personal protective and lifesaving equipment, material handling, storage, use ad disposal, hand and power tools, scaffolds, cranes, derricks, hoists, elevator, conveyors, excavations, stairways and ladders. $169.
Yogilates: 12:10-12:50 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 14-May 14 (Sesssion 1) and 12:10-12:50 p.m. May 19-June 18 (Session 2). A mix of pilates focusing on core strength and yoga which focuses on strength and flexibilitly. Full mind/body workout designed to strengthen major and minor muscle groups. Exercises performed n mats using a variety of small "props." Performed on the floor, so students must be able to get up and down on heir own. All levels welcome. Bring own mat. $65.
Painting Techniques: 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, April 15-June 10. Gain control of the art of painting. Take painting from palette layout to finished works through the investigation of tools, material handling, color mixing and traditional techniques. Class designed for people embarking on painting as well as people with experience who want to refine their skills and techniques. Although acrylics will be preferred, students with experience who work in oils are encouraged to use that medium. $125.
Mixed Media Drawing: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, April 16-June 11. Discover drawing with a variety of materials and surfaces. Create finished products such as gift boxes, greeting cards and more. Work with dry- and water-based materials on surfaces ranging from paper to glass. Investigate techniques for creating representational and abstract imagery with pen and ink, watercolor pencils, colored pencils, pastels, glass paints and unconventional tools. For experienced and non-experienced students. $99.
Aquatic Fitness: 10:50-11:45 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4-June 11 (No class May 25). Water exercise reduces the impact on joints, creating a good environment for people with arthritis, back problems, foot and leg injuries, and knee problems. Also good for pregnant women. Classes take place at the Dick Mealy Pool at Mark Morris High School. $59.
Tai Chi and Qigong Sampler: 8-8:50 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, May 8-June 10. Get a sampling of different slow and gentle Tai Chi movement and Qigong exercise sequences to help increase flexibility and strength, improve mobility and balance, reduce tension and cultivate a comfort level and modification needs. Chairs available for seated or standing support.Appropriate for people new to exercise, looking to manage stress, have chronic health conditions, fall prevention as well as skills-exploration for people revisiting Tai Chi. Wear clothing easy to move in and sneakers or flat, flexible fitness-type shoes. $65.
Grant Writing Bootcamp: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, May 20-22. Get the tools, skills and resources necessary to research, write and manage successful grant proposals; walk away from the course with a completed letter of interest and a proposal nearly completed. $550.
Microsoft Word (Online): Hands-on course to help master the basic features of Microsof Word to type, edit and format text; and spell check and print documents. $129. Series pricing also available. Register online at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Introduction to Windows 10 (Online): Learn how to customize a desktop, manage files and folders and navigate the Web with the Microsoft Edge browser and more. $115. Register online at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Introduction to QuickBooks Online (Online): Learn how to use Quickbooks Online to record income and expenses, enter checks and credit card payments, track payables along with inventori and receivables, and more. Other versions available. $115. Register online at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Microsoft Excel Series (Online): learn to use basic, intermediate and advanced features. Classes available as a bundle at $324 or as individual classes at $129 per level. Register online at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Flagger Certification Training: Learn professional flagging techniques and proper work zone setup in accordance with standards and guidelines of the Federal Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), Washington Modifications to the MUTCD, L&I WAC 296-155-305 and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) State Standard Specifications. Upon successful completion, receive the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the American Traffics Safety Services Association (ATSSA) flagger cards (accepted in most other states) valid for three years. For details, to register or get dates class is held, email mharris@lowercolumbia.edu; fee includes textbook and ID cards. Flagger Re-Certification also available.
Online Learning: More than 300 non-credit instructor-facilitated online courses to choose from. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, people can learn at their convenience. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Complete any course wherever there is internet access, any time of the day or night. Most courses are $115; bundled courses available at a discounted price. For details, visit www.ed2go.com/lccbic, email mharris@lowercolumbia.edu or call 360-442-2602.
Note: Drop ins are offered for NIA Functional Fitness, Fusion Fitness, Yogilates, Mat Pilates and Zumba Fitness. The fee is $10 per visit. Punch cards are available for five visits for 50. Pay at the Fitness Center Juice Bar before each class, visit the LCC website and click on the shopping cart to purchase or call the registration desk at 360-442-2600.