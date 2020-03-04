LCC continuing education classes

Painting Techniques: 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, April 15-June 10. Gain control of the art of painting. Take painting from palette layout to finished works through the investigation of tools, material handling, color mixing and traditional techniques. Class designed for people embarking on painting as well as people with experience who want to refine their skills and techniques. Although acrylics will be preferred, students with experience who work in oils are encouraged to use that medium. $125.

Mixed Media Drawing: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, April 16-June 11. Discover drawing with a variety of materials and surfaces. Create finished products such as gift boxes, greeting cards and more. Work with dry- and water-based materials on surfaces ranging from paper to glass. Investigate techniques for creating representational and abstract imagery with pen and ink, watercolor pencils, colored pencils, pastels, glass paints and unconventional tools. For experienced and non-experienced students. $99.

Aquatic Fitness: 10:50-11:45 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 4-June 11 (No class May 25). Water exercise reduces the impact on joints, creating a good environment for people with arthritis, back problems, foot and leg injuries, and knee problems. Also good for pregnant women. Classes take place at the Dick Mealy Pool at Mark Morris High School. $59.