LCC continuing education classes

The Geologic History of Mount St. Helens (Lawetlat’la volcano) via Zoom: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 6-May 18. Explore the long-term eruption history of Mount St. Helens through analysis of the individual eruptive episodes. Instructor Dr. Morgan Salisbury who received his PHD in volcanology from Oregon State University. All ages welcome. Classes will be recorded for later viewing after online Zoom class. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $59.

Beginning Bird Watching via Zoom: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, April 8-May 6. Class covers topics such as choosing binoculars, filed guides, websites, birding books, software and apps, nearby places to watch birds, birding ethics and bird feeding. Participants will learn ow to identify at least 50 common birds. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $55.

Zumba Fitness via Zoom: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 27-May 27 (Session two). Workout combines high-energy dance moves with traditional exercises such as lunges, squats and arm curls. Upbeat music such as the merengue, salsa and mambo keep energy high, but alternate between slow and fast. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.