LCC continuing education classes

Mat Pilates (via Zoom): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 20 (Session 1) or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 26-Dec. 2 (No class Nov. 11 or Nov. 25). Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $65.

Dance Fitness with Leah (formerly Zumba, via Zoom): 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 21 (Session 1) or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 26-Dec. 2 (Session 2. No class Nov. 11 or Nov. 25). The goal of the class s to get people out of their comfort zones, push their intensity and move their bodies. Dance Fitness is easy to follow and paired with strength training and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training). Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.