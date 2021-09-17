LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following fall quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College.
College of Collage: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 17. Experience the endless creative possibilities of collage. Few art methods allow such flexibility and personal narrative. Course will cover techniques for determining subject matter, integrating a variety of materials, and personalizing imagery. Students will learn about adhesives, surfaces, and combinations of drawing and painting materials used in collage. DTV201. $125.
Mixed Media Drawing: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 23-Dec. 2 (No class Nov. 11 or Nov. 25). Discover drawing with a variety of materials and surfaces. Work with dry- and water-based materials on surfaces ranging from paper to glass. Investigate techniques for creating representational and abstract imagery with pen and ink, watercolor pencils, colored pencils, pastels, glass paints and unconventional tools. DTV201. $125.
Mat Pilates (via Zoom): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 20 (Session 1) or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 26-Dec. 2 (No class Nov. 11 or Nov. 25). Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $65.
Dance Fitness with Leah (formerly Zumba, via Zoom): 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 21-Oct. 21 (Session 1) or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 26-Dec. 2 (Session 2. No class Nov. 11 or Nov. 25). The goal of the class s to get people out of their comfort zones, push their intensity and move their bodies. Dance Fitness is easy to follow and paired with strength training and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training). Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.
NIA Functional Fitness: 7-7:50 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Sept. 20-Oct. 21 (Session 1) and 7-7:50 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 25-Dec. 2. (Session 2. No class Nov. 11 or Nov. 25). Non-Impact Aerobics (NIA) is a form of fusion fitness combining classic movement forms which encompasses martial arts, healing arts, yoga and the dance arts. Suitable for all ages. NIA is a workout, practice and lifestyle that fosters vitality and well-being. Class held in the LCC Pavilion outside by the Rose Center. $65.
Child Care Basics: The course is designed to meet licensing requirements for early learning lead teachers and family home child care providers. The STARS 30-hour basics course is recognized in the MERIT system. Topics include child growth/development, cultural responsiveness, community resources, guidance, health/safety/nutrition and professional practices. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $185.
Professional Vocational Relationships: The course examines the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing and presents concepts of effective communication in health care settings among employees and employers. It also explores conflict resolution and teamwork strategies, professional boundaries, stress management, chain of command and professionalism as it relates to the licensed practical nurse role and scope. The class fulfills the Washington State requirements for professional relationship content for people applying to be a licensed practical nurse in Washington state. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $150.
Cultural Awareness for Care Professionals (via Zoom or recorded lectures): As care professionals, understanding cultural differences and providing equitable care for the community in which care professionals serve is an integral component of the profession. Students have the option to meet with the instructor and classmates via Zoom or view recorded lectures. Reference materials available as ebooks. $289.
Introduction to Interior Design (online): Learn how to transform plain living spaces into beautiful and functional rooms. Learn how to design every aspect of a room while taking into account color theory, industry trends, special arrangements, floor plans, design ideas and interior design basics. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Introduction to QuickBooks Online (online): Learn to use QuickBooks Online to record income and expenses; enter checks and credit card payments; track payables, inventory, and receivables; and much more. Other versions available. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Healthy Living Suite (online): Learn how to establish a healthy approach to successful weight loss and weight maintenance for a lifetime. Discover how to save money and prepare home-cooked meals that are fast, easy, and delicious, and how to grow nutritious fruit and vegetables that can be used in your meals. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $299.
Keyboarding (online): Learn how to touch-type or improve existing typing skills using Keyboarding Pro-5. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $99.
Computer Skills for the Workplace (online): This course is designed to provide the fundamental computer competencies you need to survive and prosper in today’s fast-changing workplace. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Microsoft Office Value Suite (online): Learn to use the basic features of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. $324. More Microsoft software training available. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Microsoft Excel Series (online): Learn to use basic, intermediate and advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Classes available as a bundle at $324 or as individual classes at $129 per level. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Speed Spanish (online): Learn six easy recipes to glue Spanish words together into sentences. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Online Learning: More than 300 non-credit instructor-facilitated online courses are available to choose from. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, people can learn at their convenience. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Complete any course wherever there is internet access, any time of the day or night. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses available at a discounted price. For details, visit www.ed2go.com/lccbic or email mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.