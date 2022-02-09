LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following winter quarter continuing education class available at Lower Columbia College.

For more information on the course or to register visit www.lowercolumbia.edu/ce and click on the shopping cart. For details, send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu. Follow continuing education on Facebook at facebook.com/LCC.ContinuingEd.

Continuing education is taking course proposals for new courses and instructors. Anyone with an interest in teaching is asked to send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu for details.

Dance Fitness with Leah (formerly Zumba, via Zoom): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb. 10-March 15 (Session 2). The goal of the class is to get people out of their comfort zones, push their intensity and move their bodies. Dance Fitness is easy to follow and paired with strength training and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).

Before start date, instructor Leah Sanchez will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.

NIA Functional Fitness: 7-7:50 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Feb. 14-March 21 (Session 2, no class Feb. 21). Non-Impact Aerobics (NIA) is a form of fusion fitness combining classic movement forms which encompasses martial arts, healing arts, yoga and the dance arts. Suitable for all ages. NIA is a workout, practice and lifestyle that fosters vitality and well-being. Class held in the LCC Pavilion outside by the Rose Center. Instructor Barb Sudar. Advance registration required. $65.

Mat Pilates (via Zoom): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 16-March 30 (Session 2, no class Feb. 21, Feb. 28 or March 28). Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before start date, instructor Jayne Poole will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $65.

A to Z Grant Writing (online): Get hands-on experience and knowledge to successfully begin writing grant proposals, including real-world scenarios. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.

Business Budgeting for Beginners (online): A comprehensive beginner friendly course. Learn the elementary skills needed to be successful in the budgeting process and gradually work up to creating a budget. Discover how to best evaluate the results of a budget and make decisions to help your the business succeed. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.

Writing Essentials (online): Learn how to master the essentials of writing to excel at business communication, express yourself clearly online and take creative literary talents to a new level. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.

SAT/ACT Prep Course (online): Part 1 of 2. Course will prepare people for specific types of questions in reading, English and science, give pointers on time management, anxiety relief, scoring and general standardize test taking. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $99.

SAT/ACT Prep Course (online): Part 2 of 2. Gain the information needed to do well on the math portion of the ACT and new SAT. Course will provide a complete review of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry and basic math skills. Also learn useful tips to mange time wisely. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $99.

Online Learning: More than 300 non-credit instructor-facilitated online courses are available to choose from. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, people can learn at their convenience. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Complete any course wherever there is internet access, any time of the day or night. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses available at a discounted price. For details, visit www.ed2go.com/lccbic or email mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.

The Daily News

