LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following fall quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College.

For more information on the courses or to register visit www.lowercolumbia.edu/ce and click on the shopping cart. For details, send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.

Continuing education is taking course proposals for new courses and instructors. Anyone with an interest in teaching is asked to send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu for details.

Child Care Basics: The course is designed to meet licensing requirements for early learning lead teachers and family home child care providers. The STARS 30-hour basics course is recognized in the MERIT system. Topics include child growth/development, cultural responsiveness, community resources, guidance, health/safety/nutrition and professional practices. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $185.