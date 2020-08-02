LCC continuing education classes

Digital Photography for Beginners via Zoom: 5:30-7:30 pm, Wednesdays, Aug. 12-Sept. 2. Students will learn to manually control shutter speed, aperture, and ISO; learn basic digital editing using Adobe Lightroom, and make beautiful prints on an Epson 4900 printer. All LCC classes are fully online during the summer quarter, but don’t let that deter you. This class has been adapted. In addition to a camera, students will need access to a computer that can run Adobe Lightroom. For people who do not already have an Adobe Creative Cloud account, consider signing up for a one week free trial during the third week of the course. Prints will be made by the instructor the final week of class, and can be picked up the last day of the course, while following recommended social distancing guidelines. Online Zoom. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $79 plus $10 lab fee for prints.