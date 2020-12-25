LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following winter quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College.
Classes are open to all community members. Previous attendance at LCC is not necessary.
For more information on the courses or to register visit www.lowercolumbia.edu/ce and click on the shopping cart. For details, send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.
Follow LCC continuing education on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LCC.ContinuingEd.
Continuing education is taking course proposals for new courses and instructors. Anyone with an interest in teaching is asked to send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu for details.
Geology: Subduction Zones — A Local and Global Perspective: via Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Tuesdays, Jan. 5-March 2. The Cascadia subduction zone is responsible for creating the Pacific Northwest’s iconic mountains and volcanoes, as well as its appreciable risk of large earthquakes. Our local subduction setting, however, is just one of more than 13 subduction zones worldwide. Class will examine the plate tectonic configuration of Cascadia subduction zone and compare it to other worldly examples to better understand the geologic processes that shape our environment on a local, and global, scale. (Classes will also be recorded for later viewing.) Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $115.
Zumba Fitness via Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 11 (Session one) and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb 16-March 18 (Session two). Workout combines high-energy dance moves with traditional exercises such as lunges, squats and arm curls. Upbeat music such as the merengue, salsa and mambo keep energy high, but alternate between slow and fast. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.
Mat Pilates via Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 22-March 24 (Session two.) Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.
Creative Writing Value Suite (online): To be a good writer, students must know the mechanics of writing, have strong editing skills, and be able to give and receive constructive feedback in a writer’s workshop. These online writing courses will help create a publishable piece of fiction or nonfiction. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $299.
Introduction to Digital Scrapbooking (online): Get hands-on experience building scrapbook pages, using artistic journaling, and producing own artwork with Photoshop Elements. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $100.
Speed Spanish (online): Course is designed for anyone who wants to learn Spanish quickly. Learn six easy recipes for gluing Spanish words together to form sentences. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Write Your Life Story (online): Learn how to create and distribute an inspirational and professional autobiography for family, friends and others. Course teaches students how to bring characters to life, recall vivid memories, engage readers and manage creative time. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $99
Child Care Basics: The course is designed to meet licensing requirements for early learning lead teachers and family home child care providers, STARS 30-hour basics course recognized in the MERIT system. Topics: child growth/development, cultural responsiveness, community resources, guidance, health/safety/nutrition and professional practices. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $185.
Professional Vocational Relationships: Examines the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing. Presents concepts of effective communication in health care settings among employees and employers. Explores conflict resolution and teamwork strategies, professional boundaries, stress management, chain of command, and professionalism as it relates to the licensed practical nurse role and scope. Fulfills the Washington State requirements for professional relationship content for people applying for licensure as a practical nurse in Washington State. Registration required. Online using Canvas. $150
Fundamentals of Supervision and Management Online: Become a more effective manager by learning the language of business management. This course provides skills in managing time, delegating responsibility, motivating employees, solving problems and resolving conflicts so you can accomplish your job more effectively. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Goal Setting and Time Management Training (online): Students will learn how to set appropriate, measurable goals and develop good time management skills to achieve them. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $79.
Productivity and Benchmarking (online): Students will learn how to develop benchmarks, monitor performance and apply benchmark results to improve organizational efficiency and productivity. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Collaborative Problem Solving (online): This course will help students develop the collaborative problem-solving skills needed to succeed in virtually any work environment while focusing on the importance and many benefits of working in teams. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $145.
Introduction to QuickBooks Online Online: Learn to use QuickBooks Online to record income and expenses; enter checks and credit card payments; track payables, inventory, and receivables; and much more. Other versions available. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Microsoft Excel Series Online: Learn to use basic, intermediate and advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Classes available as a Bundle at $324 or as individual classes at $129 per level. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Online Learning: More than 300 non-credit instructor-facilitated online courses to choose from. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, people can learn at their convenience. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Complete any course wherever there is internet access, any time of the day or night. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses available at a discounted price. For details, visit www.ed2go.com/lccbic or email mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.
— The Daily News