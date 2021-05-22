LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following summer quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College.
For more information on the courses or to register visit www.lowercolumbia.edu/ce and click on the shopping cart. For details, send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.
Continuing education is taking course proposals for new courses and instructors. Anyone with an interest in teaching is asked to send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu for details.
Drawing Outdoors: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 7-Sept. 1. Focus of class is on development and refinement of time-tested drawing basics. Participants will investigate and be introduced techniques of light and shadow, perspective, proportion, visual measuring and texture. First class meets in DTV201 with social distancing and masks required. After that, class will meet at various outdoor locations. $125.
Mat Pilates (via Zoom): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, July 12-Aug. 8 (Session 1) or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 16-Sept. 15. Class will consist of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance, and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $65.
Dance Fitness with Leah (formerly Zumba, via Zoom): 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 13-Aug. 12 (Session 1) or 5:30-6:300p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 17-Sept 16 (Session 2). The goal of the class s to get people out of their comfort zones, push their intensity and move their bodies. Dance Fitness is easy to follow and paired with strength training and HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training). Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.
Digital Photography for Beginners (via Zoom): 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 11-Sept. 1. Students will learn how to capture light and time; learn how to manually control shutter speed, aperture and ISO; and learn basic digital editing using Adobe Lightroom. Students also will print photos on an Epson 4900 printer with prints made by instructor the final week of class. Prints can be picked up the last day of the class while following recommended social distancing guidelines. $89.
Child Care Basics: The course is designed to meet licensing requirements for early learning lead teachers and family home child care providers. The STARS 30-hour basics course is recognized in the MERIT system. Topics include child growth/development, cultural responsiveness, community resources, guidance, health/safety/nutrition and professional practices. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $185.
Professional Vocational Relationships: The course examines the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing and presents concepts of effective communication in health care settings among employees and employers. It also explores conflict resolution and teamwork strategies, professional boundaries, stress management, chain of command and professionalism as it relates to the licensed practical nurse role and scope. The class fulfills the Washington State requirements for professional relationship content for people applying to be a licensed practical nurse in Washington state. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $150.
Beginning Writer’s Workshop (online): Course designed to help people improve their writing skills and discover new ways to stretch their creative muscles. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Introduction to Digital Scrapbooking (online): Get hands-on experience building scrapbook pages, using artistic journaling, and producing own artwork with Photoshop Elements. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $99.
Introduction to Interior Design (online): Learn how to transform plain living spaces into beautiful and functional rooms. Learn how to design every aspect of a room while taking into account color theory, industry trends, special arrangements, floor plans, design ideas and interior design basics. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Introduction to QuickBooks Online (online): Learn to use QuickBooks Online to record income and expenses; enter checks and credit card payments; track payables, inventory, and receivables; and much more. Other versions available. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Healthy Living Suite (online): Learn how to establish a healthy approach to successful weight loss and weight maintenance for a lifetime. Discover how to save money and prepare home-cooked meals that are fast, easy, and delicious, and how to grow nutritious fruit and vegetables that can be used in your meals. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $299.
Keyboarding (online): Learn how to touch-type or improve existing typing skills using Keyboarding Pro-5. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $99.
Computer Skills for the Workplace (online): This course is designed to provide the fundamental computer competencies you need to survive and prosper in today’s fast-changing workplace. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Microsoft Office Value Suite (online): Learn to use the basic features of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. $324. More Microsoft software training available. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Microsoft Excel Series (online): Learn to use basic, intermediate and advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Classes available as a bundle at $324 or as individual classes at $129 per level. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.
Speed Spanish (online): Learn six easy recipes to glue Spanish words together into sentences. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.
Online Learning: More than 300 non-credit instructor-facilitated online courses are available to choose from. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, people can learn at their convenience. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Complete any course wherever there is internet access, any time of the day or night. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses available at a discounted price. For details, visit www.ed2go.com/lccbic or email mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.