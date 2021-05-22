LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for the following summer quarter continuing education classes available at Lower Columbia College.

For more information on the courses or to register visit www.lowercolumbia.edu/ce and click on the shopping cart. For details, send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu.

Continuing education is taking course proposals for new courses and instructors. Anyone with an interest in teaching is asked to send an email to mharris@lowercolumbia.edu for details.

Drawing Outdoors: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, July 7-Sept. 1. Focus of class is on development and refinement of time-tested drawing basics. Participants will investigate and be introduced techniques of light and shadow, perspective, proportion, visual measuring and texture. First class meets in DTV201 with social distancing and masks required. After that, class will meet at various outdoor locations. $125.