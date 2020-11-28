LCC continuing education classes

Geology: Subduction Zones — A Local and Global Perspective: via Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Tuesdays, Jan. 5-March 2. The Cascadia subduction zone is responsible for creating the Pacific Northwest’s iconic mountains and volcanoes, as well as its appreciable risk of large earthquakes. Our local subduction setting, however, is just one of more than 13 subduction zones worldwide. Class will examine the plate tectonic configuration of Cascadia subduction zone and compare it to other worldly examples to better understand the geologic processes that shape our environment on a local, and global, scale. (Classes will also be recorded for later viewing.) Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $115.

Zumba Fitness via Zoom from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 12-Feb. 11 (Session one) and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Feb 16-March 18 (Session two). Workout combines high-energy dance moves with traditional exercises such as lunges, squats and arm curls. Upbeat music such as the merengue, salsa and mambo keep energy high, but alternate between slow and fast. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the zoom invitation to join the course. $65.