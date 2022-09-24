LCC continuing education classes

Registration is open for Fall Quarter Continuing Education classes available at Lower Columbia College.

For more information on the courses, or to register visit https://www.campusce.net/lcc/. For questions, email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu.

Continuing Education is taking course proposals for new courses and instructors. Anyone with an interest in teaching what they know, about an interesting or fun topic, is asked to send an email to ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu.

Community Choir: Every voice matters in this class of community members. Participate and harmonize with peers while expanding and developing vocal range. Participants also will have the opportunity to perform in the Rose Center. For details, email instructor Gina Challed at gchalled@lcc.ctc.edu.

Cultural Awareness for Care Professionals: Care professionals understand cultural differences and provide equitable care for the community. The course will explore current local, regional, national and international data to examine cultural care disparities. Using advanced data analytics, statistical evaluation and academic discourse, students explore current processes and re-evaluate options to ensure best practices are employed to guide the delivery of equitable care for all individuals. Students have the option to meet with the instructor and classmates via Zoom or view recorded lectures. $289

Mat Pilates (via Zoom): 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 26-Oct. 26 (Session 1) or 5:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 31-Dec. 19 (Session 2). Class consists of a series of exercises from within the Pilates method designed specifically to be performed on the mat. Benefits of Pilates exercises can include improved flexibility, muscle tone, body balance, spinal support, low back health, sports performance and body-mind awareness. Appropriate for all levels, however students need to be able to perform exercises on the floor using a mat. Before start date, instructor will email registered students the Zoom invitation to join the course. $65.

Flagger Recertification: 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 29, LCC DTV Building-201. Recertification course for flaggers currently certified, or card expired up to one month before class date. $100.

Flagger Certification: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13 in LCC DTV Building-201. Learn professional flagging techniques and proper work zone setup in accordance with standards and guidelines of the federal manual on uniform traffic control devices (MUTCD), Washington Modifications to the MUTCD, L & I WAC 296-155-305 and WSDOT state standard specifications. Upon successful completion, receive the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and American Traffic Safety Services Association (ATSSA) Flagger Cards, valid for three years. $100 fee includes textbook and ID cards.

NIA Functional Fitness: 7-8 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 13-Nov 14 (Session 1) or 7-8 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Nov 17-Dec 22. (Session 2), LCC Pavilion outside the Rose Center. NIA is a form of fusion fitness combining classic movement forms which encompasses martial arts, healing arts, yoga and the dance arts. Suitable for all ages. NIA is a workout, practice and lifestyle that fosters vitality and well-being. $65.

Introduction to QuickBooks Online: Use this cloud-based accounting program to record income and expenses; enter checks and credit card payments; track your payables, inventory, and receivables; and more. Online classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.

Professional Vocational Relationships: Examines the legal and regulatory frameworks of practical nursing and presents concepts of effective communication in health care settings among employees and employers. Explores conflict resolution and teamwork strategies, professional boundaries, stress management, chain of command and professionalism as it relates to the licensed practical nurse role and scope. The class fulfills the Washington State requirements for professional relationship content for people applying to be a licensed practical nurse in Washington state. Advance registration required. Online course using Canvas. $150.

Accounting Fundamentals (online): Gain a marketable new skill by learning the basics of double-entry bookkeeping, financial reporting and more. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.

Introduction to Natural Health and Healing (online): Learn how to promote wellness, balance, and health in daily life as the various stages of health and illness are explored along with discovering how true health means wholeness of the mind, body, and spirit. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115

Keyboarding (online): Learn how to touch-type or improve existing typing skills using Keyboarding Pro-5. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $99.

Computer Skills for the Workplace (online): This course is designed to provide the fundamental computer competencies you need to survive and prosper in today’s fast-changing workplace. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.

Microsoft Office Value Suite (online): Learn to use the basic features of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. $324. More Microsoft software training available. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.

Microsoft Excel Series (online): Learn to use basic, intermediate and advanced features of Microsoft Excel. Classes available as a bundle at $324 or as individual classes at $129 per level. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic.

Speed Spanish (online): Learn six easy recipes to glue Spanish words together into sentences. Register at www.ed2go.com/lccbic. $115.

Online Learning: More than 300 non-credit, instructor-facilitated online courses are available to choose from. Through well-crafted lessons, expert online instruction and interaction with fellow students, people can learn at their convenience. Online continuing education classes begin each month and continue for six weeks. Complete any course wherever there is internet access, any time of the day or night. Most courses are $115. Bundled courses available at a discounted price.

For details, visit www.ed2go.com/lccbic or email ehoff@lowercolumbia.edu.