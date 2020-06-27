KHS graduate Sidney Martin receives Kiwanis scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso High School graduate Sidney Silvia Paige Martin recently was honored by Kiwanis International through the local Kelso Longview Kiwanis chapter.

Sidney received the Sandy Nininger Award for her outstanding service to her school and the community, above and beyond duty, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Sidney was high school Key Club and Varsity K Club president. She managed the design, production and fiscal accounts for the Student Poster print shop. She also was Associated Student Body co-publicity manager and maintained the Instagram and Twitter social media accounts along with producing video publications on a quarterly basis.

Sidney founded the school’s American Sign Language Club “in order to provide hearing impaired students the ability to enjoy school concerts and conferences,” notes the press release.

She also was a DECA state and national qualifier and was on the tennis team.

Sidney was a Student Athlete Award winner, a Rotary Club Scholar of the Year winner and she was a National Honor Society member with a 3.93 grade-point average.

According to the press release, the Sandy Nininger Award honors the memory of Alexander “Sandy” Ramsey Nininger Jr., a 24-year-old Army officer who was posthumously presented the Medal of Honor during Worl War II for “his gallantry above and beyond duty after heroically leading his unit into battle against the Japanese in Bataan in May 1942, where he suffered fatal injuries.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0