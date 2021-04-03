Kelso woman receives Air Force Academy appointment

Avalon Gonzales of Kelso has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Gonzales, 20, who joined the Air National Guard on July 8, was nominated to the academy by her National Guard Commander Lt. Col Daniel McAllister. An F-15 pilot, McAllister is in charge of the 142nd Wing Operation Support Flight.
Gonzales, an Airman First Class working in Aviation Resource Management at the Portland Air National Guard Base, keeps careful records of pilot achievements and training for the F-15 pilots and the parajumpers, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.
She also is a former Cadet Commander and Cadet Captain in the Civil Air Patrol, Columbia Composite Squadron, whose members meet at the Portland Air National Guard Base.
“Avalon’s appointment is reflective of her hard work, both inside the Civil Air Patrol, and outside the organization,” 1st Lt. Todd Felix, Commander of the Columbia Squadron, is quoted the press release.
“We look forward to watching Avalon as she progresses through the academy, and afterwards. She is a great inspiration for other young people with similar aspirations, and a great example of the fine cadets of the Civil Air Patrol.”
Avalon said she thinks it’s “pretty crazy to get this appointment,” noting she thought she was going to receive a prep school slot.
Instead, she reports June 24 to begin her university experience in the top aviation college in the nation, notes the press release.
The academy is in the Gonzales family’s blood.
Gonzales has three sisters who have attended the academy and, as a result, she has participated in 10 Parents’ Weekends, two graduations and other events.
Sister Jasmine Leyro graduated in 2014. She is a C-17 cargo aircraft pilot for the Air Force, Sister Cheyenne Ward graduated from the academy in 2018, She is deployed in Air Force intelligence. Sister Autumn Gonzales graduates in May 2021 from the academy.
Avalon Gonzales’ oldest brother Christopher Gonzales graduated from California Polytechnic State University and later enlisted in the Air Force. He applied for pilot training and flies C-130 cargo aircraft for the Air Force.
In 2012, Avalon Gonzales joined the Civil Air Patrol with her two sisters. CAP is a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization that also serves as the Volunteer Auxiliary to the US Air Force, according to the press release. The Civil Air Patrol is patterned after the Air Force with similar uniforms, grades (or ranks) and utilizes similar customs and courtesies. Besides its youth program, CAP supports America’s communities with emergency response, diverse aviation and ground services and promotion of air, space and cyber power, notes the release.
Participating in the CAP squadron in California wasn’t for Gonzales.
“I was in it for a couple of months — I didn’t like it,” she is quoted in the press release. “My parents wouldn’t let me quit. I stayed in, but wasn’t very active,” noting she felt pushed by her parents at first and was resisting.
“Then I attended a Cadet Activities Conference (put on by the California Wing),” she said. “I met really cool people. I then attended a weeklong Encampment in California. I discovered I really liked the military way.”
In 2014, Gonzales decided she was interested in the academy and in May of that year, she attended her sister’s graduation. After the ceremony was over, graduates’ siblings were allowed on the field. Gonzales and her brother, David Gonzales, were searching for her sister’s graduation cap when a man approached them and handed her a letter. “It was written by Jamie Little, a girl behind him. It contained good advice. I still have that letter and Jamie and I have been pen pals ever since,” Gonzales is quoted in the press release.
From that point forward she applied herself to school and the Civil Air Patrol. When her family California to Kelso, the siblings participated in a smaller squadron for a while before transferring to the Columbia squadron in Portland.
Gonzales participated in many activities there including increasingly responsible positions until she became the Cadet Commander. She has a lengthy resume of activities and leadership opportunities provided by the Civil Air Patrol, according to the press release.
One opportunity was to join the Cadet Competition Team at Columbia. The competition tests and grades the six-member team on indoor and outdoor flag presentations; knowledge of the Civil Air Patrol; knowledge of uniforms; and fitness, including a running event. The team took first place in the Oregon competition, then took first place in the Pacific Region level of competition, according to the press release. The Pacific Region includes Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. The team, the first from the Columbia squadron in many years, went on to the National competition and placed 14th.
Because Gonzales wasn’t chosen for the academy the two previous times she applied, she decided to join as an enlisted person to get into the military life.
She attended basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, as a member of the Oregon National Guard.
In 2019, she spent three months at the Northwestern Preparatory school which focuses on preparing people to attend the academy.
Gonzales is a Kelso High School graduate. She received an associate’s degree in general studies from Lower Columbia College. She was home schooled and through the Fast Start program completed high school and received college credit.
After hoping for seven years to go to the Air Force Academy, she made it.
