Kelso woman receives Air Force Academy appointment

Participating in the CAP squadron in California wasn’t for Gonzales.

“I was in it for a couple of months — I didn’t like it,” she is quoted in the press release. “My parents wouldn’t let me quit. I stayed in, but wasn’t very active,” noting she felt pushed by her parents at first and was resisting.

“Then I attended a Cadet Activities Conference (put on by the California Wing),” she said. “I met really cool people. I then attended a weeklong Encampment in California. I discovered I really liked the military way.”

In 2014, Gonzales decided she was interested in the academy and in May of that year, she attended her sister’s graduation. After the ceremony was over, graduates’ siblings were allowed on the field. Gonzales and her brother, David Gonzales, were searching for her sister’s graduation cap when a man approached them and handed her a letter. “It was written by Jamie Little, a girl behind him. It contained good advice. I still have that letter and Jamie and I have been pen pals ever since,” Gonzales is quoted in the press release.

From that point forward she applied herself to school and the Civil Air Patrol. When her family California to Kelso, the siblings participated in a smaller squadron for a while before transferring to the Columbia squadron in Portland.