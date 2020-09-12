 Skip to main content
Kelso native serves on Navy's USS Ronald Reagan
Military News

Kelso native serves on Navy's USS Ronald Reagan

Holly Warren

Holly Warren of Kelso is serving on board the Navy ship the USS Ronald Reagan. 

 Photo courtesy of Navy Office of Community Outreach

Holly Warren, a Kelso native, is serving aboard the Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), which is conducting operations in the general area of Indonesia in what is known as the Indo-Pacific region.

A graduate of Kelso High School and Florida’s Coastline Community College, Warren is an aviation electronics technician petty officer second class. She also is the calibration laboratory’s leading petty officer and she is the metrology and calibration manager of the USS Ronald Reagan.

“It makes me proud to be out here supporting our nation’s mission and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” she is quoted in a press release from the Navy. “The feeling of being a part of something is so important it is indescribable.”

The ship departed from Yokosuka, Japan, on June 20. Early in July, the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Strike Groups began conduction dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea and the South China Sea, notes the press release.

The groups use fixed and rotary wing aircraft, Aegis guided missile cruisers and destroyers along with attack submarines.

The Ronald Reagan recently completed a trilateral naval exercise with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Australian Defense Force, both of which have promoted long-standing alliances with the United States. This year, 2020, marks the 60th anniversary of the treaty of mutual cooperation and security between the U.S. and Japan, according to the press release.

The Navy’s only forward-deployed strike group, the Ronald Reagan consists of Carrier Air Wing 5, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer the USS Msutin (DDG 89), states the release.

For a photo gallery and details on past and current Ronald Reagan operations, visit https://bit.ly/3bmwsXS.

Tags

