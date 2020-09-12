Kelso native serves on Navy's USS Ronald Reagan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Holly Warren, a Kelso native, is serving aboard the Navy’s USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), which is conducting operations in the general area of Indonesia in what is known as the Indo-Pacific region.

A graduate of Kelso High School and Florida’s Coastline Community College, Warren is an aviation electronics technician petty officer second class. She also is the calibration laboratory’s leading petty officer and she is the metrology and calibration manager of the USS Ronald Reagan.

“It makes me proud to be out here supporting our nation’s mission and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” she is quoted in a press release from the Navy. “The feeling of being a part of something is so important it is indescribable.”

The ship departed from Yokosuka, Japan, on June 20. Early in July, the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Carrier Strike Groups began conduction dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea and the South China Sea, notes the press release.

The groups use fixed and rotary wing aircraft, Aegis guided missile cruisers and destroyers along with attack submarines.