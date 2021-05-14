Kelso High School thespians perform 'Dracula'

Members of Kelso High School’s Hilander Theatre Club are producing a live performance of Bram Stoker’s gothic horror novel “Dracula” on May 21 and 22 and again on May 28 and 29 at the high school, 1904 Allen St., Kelso.

In this adaptation, playwright William McNulty set out to “honor the horror genre by depicting Dracula in his truest form: a vicious and unscrupulous monster who thrives not only on the blood of his victims, but also on their suffering,” according to information submitted to The Daily News.

In the primal tale of good versus evil, “the story is resurrected through violent, bloody and unexpected twists.”

Performances take place at 7 p.m. May 21, 22, 28 and 29 and at 2 p.m. May 22. Please note the production is not suitable for children younger than 12 years old.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for elder patrons and $7 for students and children 12 years old and younger.

Doors open 30 minutes before the start of each show.

Seating is limited. Masks are required.

