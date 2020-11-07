Kelso Garden Club plants ash tree at Riverside Park

For their 2020 Arbor Day project, members of the Kelso Garden Club decided to donate a Raywood ash tree to Riverside Park in Lexington.

In October, garden club members helped plant and water the tree in order to get the tree established so it will develop a strong root system during the fall and winter rainy season.

According to information submitted to The Daily News, club members are thankful for the assistance they received from staff of the Cowiltz County Parks Department.

KGC members have accomplished many Arbor Day projects since the club’s founding in 1948 by planting trees and shrubs throughout the Kelso community.

