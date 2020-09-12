Kelso Garden Club celebrates fundraising campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso Garden Club members recently celebrated the launch of the group’s fundraising campaign by placing a Blue Star By-Way memorial maker in Kelso’s Tam O’Shanter Park.

The memorial honors all men and women who served, are serving or will serve in branches of the United States armed forces.

The KGC campaign began after City of Kelso Parks and Recreation Board members approved the site for the memorial to be installed The club also received a small grant from the Pacific Region Garden Clubs.

Club members thank the City of Kelso for its support, notes a press release from the Kelso Garden Club. Members also thank DeRosier Trucking Inc., Waste Connections and the WestRock paper mill for contributions toward the marker.

Club members encourage the public to donate to the cause by mailing a contribution (checks preferred) to Kelso Garden Club, 2357 Sparrow Loop Road, Kelso, WA 98626. Checks should be made out to the club and put in the memo line the donation is for the Blue Star marker.