Kelso Garden Club celebrates fundraising campaign

Kelso Garden Club members recently celebrated the launch of the group’s fundraising campaign by placing a Blue Star By-Way memorial maker in Kelso’s Tam O’Shanter Park.
The memorial honors all men and women who served, are serving or will serve in branches of the United States armed forces.
The KGC campaign began after City of Kelso Parks and Recreation Board members approved the site for the memorial to be installed The club also received a small grant from the Pacific Region Garden Clubs.
Club members thank the City of Kelso for its support, notes a press release from the Kelso Garden Club. Members also thank DeRosier Trucking Inc., Waste Connections and the WestRock paper mill for contributions toward the marker.
Club members encourage the public to donate to the cause by mailing a contribution (checks preferred) to Kelso Garden Club, 2357 Sparrow Loop Road, Kelso, WA 98626. Checks should be made out to the club and put in the memo line the donation is for the Blue Star marker.
The Blue Star marker program was established by members of the National Garden Clubs in the 1940s. Since them, members of garden clubs throughout the nation have paid tribute to the people who serve in the U.S. military by installing the markers along highways, in public parks, at historic settings and at Veterans Administration hospitals, according to the press release.
The name was chosen because of the star on flags displayed at homes, churches and businesses during World War II honoring service men and women, notes the release.
