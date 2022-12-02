The Guide's Forecast: Winter's arrival has salmon anglers twiddling their thumbs

Merwin Reservoir is fishing great with many limits coming to patient and observant anglers. The Cowlitz River is probably the best place to catch a coho in our area, but it’s unfortunately the stretch of our trip around the sun when many fishing opportunities naturally slow down.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water

Lewis Report

There isn’t much to report this week. I personally didn’t fish the Lewis, spending Sunday morning instead up on Merwin. WDFW angler checks showed 36 bank rods kept two coho and released one Chinook. Four boats fishing six rods had no catch.

Kalama Report

There aren’t many coho making it to the hatchery. Steelhead numbers should be interesting to watch and see how rapidly they grow in the coming weeks.

Cowlitz Report

Angler success this week was varied but overall fishing pressure and catch rates are on the decline. The WDFW checks didn’t prove to be as positive as some reports about the angler success, specifically at Barrier Dam.

Dave Mallahan with Dave’s Guide Service was reminiscing about the good ole November days on Cowlitz, not seen since around 2012. The WDFW stopped supporting the early run steelhead and a terrific fishery disappeared. I’m personally going to do some research into the historical numbers for steelhead escapement on the Cowlitz for the past 15 years. Dave also says the B-run Coho didn’t appear in big numbers as expected this year.

Last week Tacoma Power employees released 1,404 coho adults, 26 coho jacks, and four cutthroat trout into Lake Scanewa in Randle. The Tilton River acquired 961 coho adults, 21 coho jacks, one fall Chinook adults, and one cutthroat trout.

Toutle Report

Until the receipt of a successful fishing report, I’ll refrain from posting this section moving forward.

Washougal Report

Nothing to be seen unless everyone is holding out on me. It’s odd that no coho arrived this week after a strong showing the week prior. Maybe it was a technical error in the escapement data that will rectify itself next week.

Naselle Report

Daves Guide Service noted that steelhead fishing on this river in a few weeks might be a worthwhile pursuit. Most of the steelhead currently in the system are worn out summer runs. The salmon escapement counts are trailing off, although there does appear to be fresh Chum arriving each week.

Coastal Report

There is still no indication of when razor clam harvesting will open back up. The toxin levels are apparently quite significant.

However, surf fishing remains good and worth putting the time in. As with most fishing, being observant before you start tossing gear can pay dividends. The low tides this weekend are near perfect for fishing the incoming at first light.