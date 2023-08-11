This week in Southwest Washington anglers will find summer steelhead continuing to hold steady in most tributaries. Early signs of a great Chinook and coho season are starting to show and late August can be some of the best fishing of all year for a multitude of species. However, Kokanee fishing is slowing in some lakes and the fish are becoming soft and getting ready for pre-spawn.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water. AND wear a life jacket.

River Reports

Lewis River

The river level has held steady right around 1,300 cubic feet per second and 1.6 feet gauge height following a big drop on Aug. 1. That flow remains high enough for sleds to get around and I would imagine drift boats as well.

Please exercise extreme caution if you decide to go out even if you think you know the river. It’s that time of year that the rock you forgot about will be poking out enough to hit.

The cotton is all but gone which has allowed for a better presentation of baits. Fishing has been good with fish hanging around but anglers have needed to put the time and effort into chasing them.

Kalama River

I was not able to make the drive this week but reports and the creel checks have not looked promising as of late with only 13 bank rods releasing three steelhead during last week’s checks by the WDFW. Word on the street is the river is very low, so clear low water techniques should be used, think small and dark presentations.

Escapement reports show a large amount of steelhead returning to the hatchery this week, so the fish are most definitely there. Find where they are holding and present your bait correctly and you just might catch one. Those reports also shows a return of 140 fall Chinook, but that number is likely heavily skewed as a large portion of those are going to be very old springers.

Cowlitz River

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 195 summer-run steelhead adults, 106 spring Chinook adults, 49 spring Chinook jacks, 131 spring Chinook mini-jacks, and ten cutthroat trout over four days of operations at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery separator.

During the past week, fish handlers also released 93 spring Chinook adults, six spring Chinook jacks, two spring Chinook mini-jacks, and five cutthroat trout into Lake Scanewa at the Copper Canyon Take-Out Site. Four more cutthroat trout were dropped into the Tilton River at Bremer Bridge.

Tacoma Power was set to begin work on the boat launch at Blue Creek midweek. As of this posting there was still no official word on how long it will take to complete the project. Tacoma Power has stated its intention to make at least one launch available, if possible, but also advised anglers to make other plans possible.

Creel reports from the WDFW below the I-5 Bridge show 32 bank rods had no catch, while one boat with two rods had no catch. Between the I-5 Bridge and the Barrier Dam the WDFW found two bank rods with no catch, while nine boats totaling 25 rods kept 22 steelhead.

Columbia River

Early fall salmon fishing has been a little slow but that’s to be expected. Trolling high or low slack tide in the early mornings has provided anglers with the little success they’ve had. Specifically, hover fishing near the mouth of the Lewis has also been successful.

Steelhead closed for retention on the mainstem Columbia on Aug. 1, but smallmouth bass have still been biting really well in recent weeks near rocky shores and fallen trees.

Lakes and Ponds Report

As we start to approach the last month of summer the lakes and ponds in Southwest Washington are heating up and the sunfish are prevalent near fallen trees, under docks, and in heavy weeds.

Bass fishing has been great especially in the morning and later towards sunset. Catfish continues to be a great night fishing choice as long as it is allowed at your lake.

Lake Merwin

Kokanee efforts have still been producing in the early hours of the morning although those returns are slowing and some fish are starting to get soft and ready for pre-spawn.

Still waiting to hear a catch on the elusive musky, though I have yet to get a positive report.