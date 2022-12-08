The Guide's Forecast: Silver salmon returns slow to a crawl on area rivers

The Kalama River may be the best chance to catch what remains of the coho run this week. Merwin continues to produce limits of Kokanee. It’s a bit of an off week, so I took the time to compile some winter steelhead smolt release data from the past four years. At least squid fishing is epic in Puget Sound.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lewis Report

Overall fishing report for the Lewis isn’t very positive.

The coho run is all but done with less than 1,000 making it to the hatchery in the past reporting period. There are some additional hatchery winter steelhead beginning to show.

Kalama Report

James at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso has heard a few reports of early steelhead around, which could be leftover summer fish. Some anglers are also picking up decent looking coho higher up.

WDFW creel checks for the Kalama showed that twenty-one bank rods kept one coho and released one coho last week.

Cowlitz Report

John Thompson with Sportsman’s Warehouse in Orchards tells me that some folks are picking up Steelhead plunking the lower river.

WDFW didn’t check too many anglers last week and the fishing report from was lacking much success. The most recent creel checks showed only three bank rods with no catch below the I-5 Bridge. Above the freeway bridge nineteen bank rods kept nine coho.

Flow conditions are great right now. The river is still dropping and running at 6,000 CFS as of Wednesday. With the rain in the forecast, that could change at any time, depending how full the reservoirs are.

Elochoman Report

This river does get a few early run steelhead but there’s no indication anglers have found them yet.

Naselle Report

Korey at Bob’s Outdoor is still hearing of a decent fishery for chum. The numbers of salmon in the river are falling rapidly, but steelhead should begin to show soon.

Lakes and Reservoirs Report

Merwin continues to be the high point of our area fisheries. When the wind permits, many anglers are getting limits. I’ve also heard of a few larger trout showing up in the catch.

At Kress Lake the fishing the first couple of days post-Thanksgiving was awesome. Things have since dried up a little.

The fishing at Battleground Lake has been better than Kress.

Over at Klineline Pond 2,000 stocker trout were planted on November 29th.

While the warm water species are done for the winter at Lacamas Lake, WDFW has added over 6,000 stocker size rainbow to the lake last week.

Coastal Report

We are still awaiting positive news from WDFW regarding the opportunity to harvest razor clams. Communication regarding domoic acid levels has been silent since Nov. 23.

Reports are still positive for surf fishing. If you try this weekend, watch the swell forecast.

There’s lots of large hard crab around for those willing to try.

Weather Prediction

It’s going to be wet through the entire weekend. Temperatures should remain above freezing. The wind as of Wednesday may lay down enough for a Merwin trip on Sunday. Overnight Friday and into Saturday looks questionable.