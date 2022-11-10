The Guide's Forecast: Rivers rounding back into shape after downpours

The heavy rain forecast didn’t disappoint, but the extent of rainfall caught some people by surprise. Still, some folks found fish even with the insane river levels. Things seem to be clearing out quite nicely and we should have great conditions on track for the weekend.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lewis Report

There wasn’t much activity due to the water levels being high. The river was swift and muddy, until Tuesday. This past Sunday there was a break in the weather, so we decided to run out to the Lewis to work the now completely submerged logs in the Pekin Ferry area. There was just too much water and after an hour headed out to the Columbia River to troll the slack tide.

Needless to say with all the flows, the slack tide was nonexistent. We couldn’t get a bite and after two hours gave up. There were plenty of fish on the finder although they were, as my favorite Cabo Captain would say, “fish no hungry”

The river flows are back to pre-weather event conditions. The river is in excellent shape, per the report from my son at home. Coho numbers are still ridiculous, there are a ton of fish to be caught.

Kalama Report

The WDFW creel checks for the Kalama River were bleak last week and only showed that nine bank rods kept four coho, while releasing one Chinook and one steelhead. That was only about a third of the effort from last week, but with better overall results.

Cowlitz Report

WDFW angler checks last week showed fishing pressure increased below the I-5 bridge, but catch returns were low. From the Cowlitz River I-5 bridge downstream 32 bank rods kept one coho, while one boat with two rods had no catch. Above the I-5 bridge another 38 bank rods kept three coho, one coho jack, two steelhead and released four Chinook and three coho. Three more boats with eight rods kept one coho and released two coho.

Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso recommends "wicked hoochie spinners" fished with an inline pencil lead above. This allows you to get the lure in the tricky areas (where the coho are) and only lose the weight, not the entire setup.

Last week, Tacoma Power employees recovered 9,890 coho adults, 427 coho jacks, 36 fall Chinook adults, two fall Chinook jacks, 139 cutthroat trout, and 49 summer-run steelhead adults over seven days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator. These are pretty consistent numbers compared to last week.

Similar to the Lewis, the water flow on the Cowlitz at Castle Rock as of Wednesday has returned to “normal flows” after the rain event. Currently it is 3,560 cubic feet per second. Real time water flow data can be found online through the USGS-Cowlitz feed.

During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 3,145 coho adults, 93 coho jacks, and nine cutthroat trout into Lake Scanewa near Randle and they released 1,033 coho adults and 56 coho jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood. Tacoma Power released 2,274 coho adults, 126 coho jacks, 17 fall Chinook adults, six fall Chinook jacks, and 25 cutthroat trout into the Tilton River.

Toutle Report

Nathan at Sportsman’s Warehouse doesn’t recommend fishing for coho as they are all A run fish and range from red to zombie fish. The river doesn’t receive any B runs, but the South Fork should be picking up for steelhead very soon.

Sol Duc Report

Dave Mallahan with Dave’s Guide Service had some snowfall on Sunday fishing the Sol Duc. He is continuing to have amazing success on this river. He’s better than the mailman and will deliver by boat in all sorts of weather.

Columbia River Report

There's good news from Carl at Klickitat Canyon Market regarding the Klickitat. The river is in great shape and there are a few steelhead around. Most of the guides have cleared out, but fish are being caught. This is not the right river, or time of year, for fair weather fisherman.

If you boat heed the following warning: By the Boulder Hole there is a giant log that spans the entire river. It’s out of the water and impossible to go over. Plan ahead for portage. It’s about five miles north of town.

According to WDFW cree reports the Klickitat River below Fisher Hill Bridge saw 43 bank rods keep two Chinook and 14 coho last week while releasing five Chinook and one coho.

Reservoir Reports

Swift Lake is still fishing well. If you are making future plans to go, be aware that it closes to anglers on Nov. 30th.

Riffe Lake is still too low to launch a boat, but trout fishing on Mayfield Lake has improved since a couple of weeks ago.

Razor Clams Report

Per WDFW the scheduled clam digs are still postponed until further notice. Tests continue to come back positive for domoic acid.