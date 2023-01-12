The Guide's Forecast: Razor clams still off limits but cutthroat and surf perch are biting

Things are still generally slow for steelhead in our area. The Portland Boat Show is this weekend and is a good opportunity to check out the latest and greatest in watercraft. No WDFW creel checks were performed once again last week. It's unclear if the agency has discontinued the exercise, or if the practice simply isn’t a beneficial use of resources at this time.

There isn’t one area river to highlight this week, as all are in wait and see mode. I suppose the Lewis would be my choice if I were to choose to go fishing this weekend.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lewis Report

Flows are finally shaping up, albeit brief with the expected rain over the foreseeable future. River flow as of Wednesday was reported 7,200 cubic feet per second. The water clarity is greenish and perfect for steelhead angling.

On Wednesday I drove up to the hatchery. There were no plunkers in the usual hatchery spot. Fishing pressure elsewhere around the hatchery was also nonexistent.

Kalama Report

John Thompson from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Vancouver spent a few days fishing the Nehalem in Oregon. They had a great trip across the big river but he has only heard some sporadic reports from the Kalama.

Cowlitz Report

The river flow rate is all over the place. As of Wednesday evening, it was back down to 9,800 cfs and appears that it may be in the process of rising again.

The number of fish processed by Tacoma Power employees at the barrier dam is on a rapid decline. Last week just 716 coho adults, two coho jacks, 20 winter-run steelhead adults, one summer-run steelhead adult, and two cutthroat trout were recovered over four days of operations at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery separator.

Naselle Report

A push of late coho arrived over the last escapement period.

Columbia Report

Wednesday was the last day for sturgeon retention in the gorge. The speed in which the quota was used up should at least be an indication of a healthy fishery in future years.

Reports are still positive from the lower Columbia steelhead plunking beaches.

Reservoir Reports

At Merwin those brave enough to take a gamble on the wind forecast are finding some decent weather windows and good fishing.

Mayfield Lake continues to produce some good results. The pressure is a little heavier than normal with a lack of accessibility at Riffe Lake likely being a factor.

Lakes and Ponds

Battleground Lake received 2,850 stocked rainbow trout on Jan. 3.

Klineline Pond was stocked with 1,700 rainbow trout on Jan. 3 and Kress Lake received 20 recycled steelhead on the same date.

While American Lake is not in our immediate area the pond near Tacoma has been producing some impressive catches of Yellow Perch.

Coastal Report

There are still no updates from the WDFW regarding razor clam digs and the domoic acid outbreak that's had beaches shutdown all season so far.

January is a great month to chase sea-run cutthroat trout from the shore in our coastal estuaries.

I also received a couple of reports about the Long Beach area producing some good catches of surf perch over last weekend.