This is the last weekend to fish with your current license in Washington, and you can dig clams at Long Beach, too. Ordering online has improved in recent years, so that's good. The Columbia River is off to a typical slow start but the Cowlitz, and perhaps the Kalama, are heating up for steelhead.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water. AND wear a life jacket.

Lewis Report

The flow dropped to an awesome level last Sunday and was maintaining as of Wednesday. That flow had reduced more than half since the same time last week, and sat at 3,580 cubic feet per second midweek. The water is a good color and very fishable.

I spoke to three anglers this week on two different occasions. They all had no luck and didn’t see any other action.

Escapements improved greatly (17 steelhead) based on recent numbers. The first actual springer was recorded at the Merwin Dam hatchery, and not the hatchery above Johnson Creek.

The East Fork is currently closed. There are some wild steelhead traversing Lucia Falls at this time if you want a photo op.

Kalama Report

Things have been warming up on the Kalama.

When I visited the river was busy. I chit-chatted with several groups of fishermen. There was some success between them with a total of three steelhead retained.

During my visit around 9:00 a.m. last Sunday most bank spots had active fisherman and there were many drift boats on the river. There were five boats alone working the Prichard area.

Cowlitz Report

The smelt are back along with the onslaught of pinnipeds. However, it appears there won’t be a smelt sport dip at all.

Fishing pressure continues to be extremely heavy and boat traffic is high, especially in the Blue Creek area. Steelhead fishing for the next couple of weeks is probably as good as it will get. The escapement totals dropped from the previous week, but fishing success increased.

Dave Mallahan with Daves Guide Service had a great week on the Cowlitz. Fishing was much better. Boat traffic is rough, as it’s busy, but he’s getting fish.

Columbia Report

Fishing pressure is certainly picking up, with the most activity from Woodland to Longview. Success rates are not so much to write home about, although there are reports of a couple fish intercepted this week. The river has much turbidity which has curtailed the potential for action.

At Martin Bar on Tuesday there were about a dozen rods in the water. I spoke to a couple of groups, and none had any action at all. The tides in the lower Columbia this weekend will be going out during most daylight hours.

Reservoir Report

Merwin – Fishing at Merwin has turned on strong the past week, in spots. Keep in mind that I have received differing reports on success. Some are having a rough go of it while others are killing it.

Reports indicate a good super early bite for a couple hours, then it becomes school locating time. Heading east out of Speelyai is a good idea based on some details received.

Riffe — Currently sitting at 677 feet, which is an additional three feet lower than last week. Some local folks are planning to attend the next bi-monthly Pacific Power public meeting to find out what exactly is going on.

There is a newsletter coming out next week that will apparently address the issue. If you are interested, you can sign up for Cowlitz River Project email list. The newsletter is only published two times a year and is due next week. I’ve already signed up and will report on it when received.

Monica Sundbaum the Tacoma Power public liaison is indicating that barring any unforeseen weather events the lake should be fishable by May.

Lake Report

Kress Lake – Has received only eight steelhead transplants since March 15.

Klineline – Received a double stocking on March 20. There were 4,000 and 2,000 stocker sized rainbow and cutthroat planted, respectively.

Coastal Report

Fishing – I didn’t receive any reports about Jetty fishing. The clamming beaches up north however have been providing some epic surf perch fishing.

Clamming – Great reports continued to be the thing up north and on Wednesday the WDFW announced Long Beach was set to open again — the following day.

This is certainly, welcome news for the Long Beach Clam Festival and the businesses that depend on it.

Wednesday's dig on the north coast was a night tide but the rest of the spring digs will take place in the morning hours.

According to the WDFW, the following digs during morning (a.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

- March 23, Thursday, 8:29 a.m.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

- March 24, Friday, 9:13 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

- March 25, Saturday, 9:57 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis

- March 26, Sunday, 10:44 a.m.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

Future tentative digs during morning (a.m.) low tides are scheduled beginning April 6 with digging extended to 1 p.m. on April 12 only. Pay attention for official approval of those digs from the WDFW.