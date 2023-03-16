The Cowlitz River continues to be the ray of sunshine in our neighborhood. More chinook are being intercepted on the Columbia River as the run begins the migration. The Washougal has closed shop but Merwin is a good bet.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water. AND wear a life jacket.

Lewis Report

On Wednesday the Lewis flow rate was 6,270 cubic feet per second and dropping rather sharply. Based on the weather forecast the river should be in great shape by the weekend. The water is murky, but clearing up quickly, as it’s certainly not the summertime levels of last week.

I personally didn’t fish the Lewis the past few days. At my neighborhood association meeting last night, I did speak with a couple people who have fished a few times without any success.

Kalama Report

The flow rate is like other rivers in our region, coming off a brief elevated peak and dropping nicely in time for the weekend. The water temperature fluctuations have leveled off a little but seem to be warming a little more each day.

There aren’t many fish making it to the hatchery and there have been no chinook so far.

Cowlitz Report

It’s busy and steelhead fishing is excellent by recent standards. Many people are reporting good success both by boat and bank. Plunkers are doing especially well in certain places but recycle counts dropped again this week. Maybe it’s because so many fish were intercepted by fisherman based on the reports I’m seeing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the flow rate is 5,100 cfs at Mayfield after experiencing a brief 24-hour bump to 6,300 cfs. Castle Rock's recording station was reading 8,600 cfs. The Cowlitz didn’t see as large an increase in water volume from the recent rain as other area rivers.

Dave Mallahan with Daves Guide Service has been fishing every day and getting fish but considers it a grind still.

Washougal Report

Today March 15th, was the Washougal last day. It’s unfortunate as I just received this great report from Seth.

"This last rain storm brought the river up and there’s been quite a few fish caught lately. An even mix of wild and hatchery."

Maybe next time.

Columbia Report

The river is now open as reflected by the flight survey conducted by WDFW last Saturday. Lower Columbia River Buoy 10 upstream to Bonneville Dam they counted 123 salmonid boats and 73 Washington side bank rods.

I spoke with Korey at Bob’s Sporting Goods, and he shared that plunkers are doing okay at Willow Grove, but things are bettter across the river in Oregon at Didley Beach. There's been a combination of springers and steelhead in the mix.

Reservoir Report

Merwin – I haven’t heard reports of any productive muskie fishing happening, although it’s getting to be that time of year. Not a bad idea to throw a steelhead bait caster and some large Rapalas in the boat in case kokanee fishing is slow.

Riffe — Water level is currently 680 feet, which is an additional five lower and still not launchable with a trailered craft.

Mayfield — Some of the Riffe faithful have been focusing on Mayfield instead. Fishing is decent. Please be sure to check the regulations as they are different than Riffe.

Lake Report

Kress – This past week the lake received approximately a dozen steelhead transplants from the Kalama Falls hatchery. Korey at Bob’s Sporting Goods shares that he has talked to guys that are doing well with the transplanted steelhead.

Silver – I heard a rumor that the bass may be waking up. Stay tuned in the coming weeks.

Coastal Report

Jetty Fishing – From those who braved the weather there are reports of sporadic ling cod catches. As when fishing the ocean by boat, follow the birds to find the fish. The coastal forecast as it’s updated can be found here.

Crabbing – Positive reports from all areas.

Clamming – Excellent reports continue to be the norm. The latest seasons have been released for the rest of March with the next batch already approved.

However, even though the tests are getting better for Long Beach, there’s still nothing on the horizon through all of April. Unfortunately, this is very bad news for the Long Beach Clam Festival.

“As wonderful as it is to now be able to offer harvest days on Twin Harbors, we are disappointed that Long Beach still remains above the domoic acid toxicity closure level,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist, in a press release. “Diggers can expect abundant populations of nice-sized clams on open beaches. Digs switch to morning low tides on March 23-26 providing the first daylight opportunities of spring.”

The following digs during evening (p.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

- March 17, Friday, 4:10 PM; 0.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

- March 18, Saturday, 5:06 PM; -0.5 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

- March 19, Sunday, 5:54 PM; -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

- March 20, Monday, 6:38 PM -0.7 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

- March 21, Tuesday, 7:18 PM; -0.5 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

- March 22, Wednesday, 7:56 PM; 0.0 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

The following digs during morning (a.m.) low tides will proceed as scheduled:

- March 23, Thursday, 8:29 AM; -0.3 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

- March 24, Friday, 9:13 AM; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

- March 25, Saturday, 9:57 AM; -0.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis

- March 26, Sunday, 10:44 AM; 0.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks