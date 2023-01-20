The Guide's Forecast: Lewis River, Lake Merwin offer silver lining during dark days

The combination of massive amounts of rain and few early run steelhead doesn’t bode well for this week’s report. Apologies for the brief nature of this week's rundown, it’s just the reality of mid-January 2023 in Southwest Washington.

If water levels drop in time the Lewis might be your best bet to intercept a steelhead. Likewise, Merwin reservoir is the high point for this week’s report. With a decent weather forecast, kokanee fishing at Merwin should be on your list for this weekend.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lewis Report

The river continues to be experiencing high flows. The surging current as of Wednesday was listed at 11,500 cubic feet per second and doesn’t appear it will be letting up. For reference, median flow for this time of year is 8,000 cfs. The water clarity is a little off color so angling close to shore would be the best approach at these levels which has the island is almost completely submerged.

Midweek I drove up to the golf course. I didn’t observe any trailers at the boat launch or anyone fishing. Overall fishing pressure remains light.

Kalama Report

Nathan from Sportsman’s Warehouse in Kelso reports that fishing for steelhead is generally slow. He does hold out hope for a great February, as historically it is the best month for winter steelhead angling on the Kalama.

Cowlitz Report

As of Wednesday afternoon, the flow rate is 12,100 cfs. It’s still a bit of a roller coaster but appears to be trending down.

Tacoma Public Utilities releases of returning fish have pretty much curtailed for now. They recovered 288 coho adults, two coho jacks, 23 winter-run steelhead adults, and one spring Chinook adult over five days of operations at the Cowlitz Salmon hatchery separator last week.

During the past week, those fish workers released 128 coho adults, three winter-run steelhead adults, and one spring Chinook adult into Lake Scanewa in Randle and they released 125 coho adults, two coho jacks, and two winter-run steelhead adults into the Tilton River near Morton.

Naselle Report

No specific report from the banks, but steelhead counts continue to slowly increase. The big tides this weekend may help to bring in some fish.

Columbia River

I’ve heard of some decent walleye fishing in the Bonneville pool. February is traditionally a good month for targeting walleye in the Columbia but I have yet to hear of the first springer caught this year. As February approaches the first fish are on the horizon. So basically, the Columbia will be better in the coming weeks with not too much to report at this time.

Lakes and Reservoirs

At Merwin the overall the Kokanee fishing is excellent. It’s taking a few people a little more time, but most anglers I’ve heard from are getting limits.

With Merwin it’s always a good idea to have many different combos ready to go. The lake can sometimes be fickle and experimenting with different gear on multiple rods can change things for the better.

The water level at Riffe Lake has increased by only one foot and has a long way to go before boat launches are useful. Not sure what the scoop is as Tacoma Power continues to be tight lipped about the reason for the drawdown.

Riffe Lake was most recently sitting at just 704.59 feet of its maxium level of 749 feet. That's left the boat launches at Mossyrock Park, Taidnapam Park, Taidnapam North and Kosmos all closed.

Down at Battleground Lake the best times for hooking firh have been first light and last light.

Icehouse Lake on the Columbia River gorge received 2,000 stocker size rainbow trout from the WDFW on Jan. 10. Icehouse Lake is a popular trout lake that is stocked with cutthroat and rainbow trout.

Kress Lake continues to provide intrigues as some reports I’ve heard indicate that ongoing trout fishing is decent from the previous stocking.

Horseshoe Lake was planted with 21 recycled steelhead from the Merwin hatchery on Jan. 11th.. These fish can be caught with a bobber and jig.

Carlisle Lake has been providing some action on the northern edge of our Southwest Washington area. The lake is located in downtown Onalaska and typically holds a few largemouth bass. Public access is available, and small boats can be launched, but internal combustion engines are not allowed.

Coastal Report

Razor Clams – No news as of deadline about any more domoic acid testing, let alone any new test results. Clam digging remains off limits until further notice.

Surf Perch – No reports. With the large high tides and better weather coming up this weekend this might be worth the effort.

Weather Prediction

Looks like a break from the rain is coming by the weekend. Overall the conditions should be decent for getting outdoors with temperatures in the low 30’s and highs not making it to 50.