The Guide's Forecast: Lake Sacajawea stocked, Merwin and Lewis River offer best winter fishing

Merwin is the high point if you want to bring home some fish. The Lewis River is probably your best option for local rivers, and there is some excellent news regarding restoration efforts for two of our most struggling river systems.

REMINDER: Please verify the regulations before fishing any body of water.

Lewis Report

Flows on the Lewis are below summer levels. As of Wednesday it was flowing at 2,100 cubic feet per second. This pattern has existed all week.

I’m continuing to hear of some success on arriving steelhead. The late coho made an appearance. Since it seemed like a major anomaly, I triple checked and it is correct. WDFW creel checks showed no catches or effort. I’m not sure if that accurately reflects the scene or if they just didn’t check this week.

Even though the water is low, the river is in excellent condition and steelhead fishing should be worth the effort.

Kalama Report

I haven’t received any specific reports on the Kalama this week. There does appear to be a few hatchery coho still trickling in.

Cowlitz Report

Reports aren’t very positive from the Cowlitz. Dave Mallahan with Dave’s Guide Service fished it on Tuesday with no bites.

Tacoma Power employees continue to handle some fish, but returns are most certainly on a major decline.

Cowlitz flows are still wacked. There is no rhyme or reason for the flows that have been inconsistent for the past two weeks.

Washougal Report

A few chum made the trip to the hatchery, but that’s about it. No reports and no escapements.

Elochoman Report

Early steelhead are slowly beginning to arrive on the Elochoman.

Sound Report

Reports of the South Puget Sound cutthroat fishery are positive. There are over 1,000 miles of shoreline in the South Sound for pursuing this awesome fish. It takes some time to learn a specific spot and the effect of the tides.

Sea-run cutthroat are creatures of habit and often return to the same place. They are very opportunistic feeders, and the best fishing can be timed with the exodus of smolt.

This is a great alternative to staying home during this downtime in Southwest Washington. If you wish to travel to the area the best places to try are the Tacoma Narrows area, Lincoln Park south of West Seattle, Redondo Beach, Golden Gardens near Ballard, Carkeek Park, Richmond Beach, Meadowdale Beach and Picnic Point.

Reservoir Report

Merwin continues to be a bright spot in our area. Fishing is fantastic. The weather the past few days has been epic.

There were no reports from Riffe this week other than the lake is getting even lower.

In Clark County, Battleground and Klineline lakes received around 2,000 stocker trout each on Dec. 13th.

In Kalama the WDFW stocked Kress Lake on Dec. 13th with 792 approximately half pound rainbow trout.

Lake Sacajawea in Longview received a lucky 666 half pound rainbows on Dec. 13th.

Coastal Report

According to the WDFW and Washington Department of Health, razor clams are still toxic from domoic acid.

Crabs are remaining full and quick limits are the pattern, not an exception. I’m looking forward to a combo clam/crab trip once the beaches open for razors.

Weather Prediction

Our promised frozen winter wonderland forecast seems to be falling apart midweek. I’m sure the gorge will be nasty regardless.

The weekend appears like it will be damp with more mild temperatures. The wind forecast for our reservoirs feels like it could go either way.